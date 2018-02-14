Author
Junaid Alam
Meri Nanhi Pari | OST | Singer: Waqar Ali |
Meri Nanhi Pari | OST | Singer: Waqar Ali |
Khudgarz OST | Title Song By Sahir Ali Bagga & Aima Baig
Here the OST of most awaited drama Khudgarz - ARY Digital Watch double episode of Khudgarz starting Tue 19th Dec, from 8:00 to 10:00 pm on ARY Digital
NIBAH – ARY DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE DRAMA
Nibah is a story about a happy family living together. When they had each other; they had everything because there is nothing like family love and togetherness. Saiqa is a housewife; She belongs to an elite class family and she is…
KHUDGARZ – ARY DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE DRAMA
Khudgarz is a story about love, betrayal, selfishness and its psychological effects. Featuring Sami Khan, Aamina Sheikh,Mansha Pasha and Syed Jibran in the lead roles the drama showcases a story of complex relationships. Junaid(Syed…
MERAAS – ARY DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE DRAMA
Money cannot buy happiness, Meraas is ARY digital’s exclusive drama serial based upon one of the biggest problems of society, “patrimony” and its effects. Sawera Nadeem plays the character of Jahan Aara, is a single woman, who has a…
ZARD ZAMANO KA SAWERA — ARY DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE DRAMA!
Never judge somebody's character based on the words of another. Rubab is an innocent girl, who along with her family lives with her uncle after the death of her father. Her aunt and her cousins hate her and always try to create problems…
Dil Lagi OST | Rahat Fateh Ali Khan | Humayun Saeed & Mehwish Hayat
Dil lagi official OST with Lyrics Singer: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Writer: Faiza Iftekhar Composer: Sahir Ali Bagga