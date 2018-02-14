Browsing Category
Drama’s OST
Meri Nanhi Pari | OST | Singer: Waqar Ali |
Khudgarz OST | Title Song By Sahir Ali Bagga & Aima Baig
Here the OST of most awaited drama Khudgarz - ARY Digital Watch double episode of Khudgarz starting Tue 19th Dec, from 8:00 to 10:00 pm on ARY Digital
Dil Lagi OST | Rahat Fateh Ali Khan | Humayun Saeed & Mehwish Hayat
Dil lagi official OST with Lyrics Singer: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Writer: Faiza Iftekhar Composer: Sahir Ali Bagga
Aap Kay Liye OST | Title Song By Asrar | With Lyrics
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y1J07tM5t7g Aap Kay Liye OST | Title Song By Asrar | With Lyrics Orignal Sound Track of Aap Kay Liye Composer: Waqar Ali Singer: Asrar Lyrics: Nadeem Asad Shaheer is a sophisticated rich…
Teri Chah Main OST | Title Song By Farhan Saeed | With Lyrics
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ruf7HWyLwvM Orignal Sound Track of Teri Chah Main Love has no limits, in love age, status, cast, religion doesn’t matters. Teri Chah Mein is a story of a some the love that has no boundaries. Mehwish…
Aisi Hai Tanhai OST | Title Song By Rahat Fateh Ali | With Lyrics
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-mSJc3zyPY Writer: Mohsin Ali Director: Badar Mehmood Cast: Nadia Khan, as Kinza Sonia Hussain, as Pakeeza Sami Khan, as Hamza Saba Hameed, Shehryar Zaidi, Seemi Pasha, Kamran Jilani,…
Pyarey Afzal OST | Title Song By Waqar Ali | With Lyrics
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WQkfFuGv--Y Pyarey Afzal OST | Title Song By Waqar Ali | With Lyrics Lyrics: Waqar Ali Director: Nadeem Baig Writer: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar The power of words is a wonderful thing. It can melt…