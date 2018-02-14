Browsing Category

Drama’s OST

Aap Kay Liye OST | Title Song By Asrar | With Lyrics

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y1J07tM5t7g Aap Kay Liye OST | Title Song By Asrar | With Lyrics Orignal Sound Track of Aap Kay Liye Composer: Waqar Ali Singer: Asrar Lyrics: Nadeem Asad Shaheer is a sophisticated rich…

Pyarey Afzal OST | Title Song By Waqar Ali | With Lyrics

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WQkfFuGv--Y Pyarey Afzal OST | Title Song By Waqar Ali | With Lyrics Lyrics: Waqar Ali Director: Nadeem Baig Writer: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar The power of words is a wonderful thing. It can melt…