Help people, animals and plants this summer in these 6 ways

With the summer season approaching, here are some ways you can empathetically help people, animals, and plants during summer:

1- Check on elderly or vulnerable neighbors: Hot weather can be particularly dangerous for elderly or vulnerable people. Check-in on them regularly and offer to help with tasks such as grocery shopping or running errands.

2- Provide cool water and shade for outdoor animals: Outdoor animals such as pets and livestock can suffer from heat stroke and dehydration in hot weather. Make sure they have access to plenty of cool water and shade and consider providing a kiddie pool or sprinkler for them to cool off.

3- Avoid using pesticides or harmful chemicals: Many pesticides and chemicals can harm plants and animals during hot weather. Try to use natural methods for pest control, such as companion planting or introducing beneficial insects.

4- Water plants in the morning or evening: Watering plants during the hottest part of the day can cause the water to evaporate quickly, which can be wasteful and ineffective. Water your plants in the early morning or late evening when it is more relaxed and the moisture can be better absorbed.

5- Donate to organizations that help people and animals during hot weather: There are many organizations that provide aid and support to people and animals during hot weather, such as homeless shelters or animal shelters. Consider donating money, food, or supplies to these organizations to help them continue their work.

6- Reduce your carbon footprint: Climate change is a major factor contributing to extreme heat and weather events. Take steps to reduce your carbon footprint, such as using public transportation, reducing your energy usage, and eating a plant-based diet.

By taking these steps, you can help ensure the safety and well-being of people, animals, and plants during summer.