Jaisay Apki Marzi | When narcissism takes over love

Jaisay Apki Marzi is an incredible story that portrays how a person can change their behavior when they come under the pressure of a judgmental society.

Mikaal Zulfiqar as Shery is a charismatic and intelligent businessman who belongs to the upper class but is easily influenced by other people’s opinions.

Durefishan Saleem as Alizeh is a sweet and straightforward, middle-class girl who tries to navigate through her troubled marriage.

Kiran Malik as Natasha, is Shery’s sister, Natasha, is a strong-headed lady that has complete control over her house.

Ali Safina as Mirub is Natasha’s husband, who is very submissive and is entirely under her control and also lives with his in-laws.

Shery and Alizeh; A seemingly perfect couple that starts falling apart when jealousy and narcissism come in… In the end, will Shery value his status more than his relationship?

Directed By: Saba Hamid

Written By: Naila Jaffri

Cast:

Durefishan Saleem

Mikaal Zulfiqar

Ali Safina

Kiran Malik

Javed Sheikh

Ali Tahir

Jaisay Apki Marzi is starting on 23rd August and will air every Tuesday and Wednesday at 8:00 PM, on ARY Digital.