JPNA2’s Promotional Song, All Set To Enthral!

The highly anticipated movie of the entire year, JPNA2, has just released its trailer a few weeks back and the amount of recognition garnered by the trailer alone is phenomenal. It’s not even a month when the trailer was uploaded and it has already gotten more than 2 Million views and ample comments displaying love from all across the world.

The first song of JPNA2 has also been released a few days back and it has instantly become a massive hit, accumulating 1 Million views and an abundance of praise in the comments’ section. Behka Re is a romantic number, delineating just the perfect chemistry between both the couples.

Directed by the veteran Nadeem Beyg, the second installment of Jawani Phir Nahi Ani is a potpourri of love, friendship, laughter, and drama. It comprises of A-list actors ranging from the maestro, Humayun Saeed, Vasay Chaudhary, Ahmed Ali Butt and Sarwat Gillani, with an addition of the dapper, Fahad Mustafa, the gorgeous Mawra Hocane and the surreal, Kubra Khan. Vasay Chaudhary has penned down the story of this JPNA2 to make it look captivating on the big screen.

Despite the filming of the entire movie has completed, the cast and the crew have recently been engulfed in a shooting spree for the promotional song and different posters of the movie. During the shooting process, we have managed to get in touch with few of the celebs in order to know about the song and about the entire movie in particular.

Fahad Mustafa tells about the song which is composed by the protagonist, Ahmed Ali Butt Himself, along with the presence of the phenomenal, Arif Lohar. He says that this song is going to be the greatest one in Ahmed’s career. The maestro, Humayun Saeed tells that the promotional song of this movie is all set to enthrall the screens of all the spectators very soon, meanwhile, the movie is scheduled to release this Eid-Ul-Adha.



The ultimate composer of this promotional song, Ahmed Ali Butt confesses that Eid-Ul-Adha is going to be big this time, for the highly anticipated JPNA2 is coming out.



The whole ensemble cast is not just busy into the shooting of the promotional song, the protagonists try various, fun-filled poses for the posters’ shoot. Have a look at these celebs pose with a complete mastery.

ARY Films has initiated a little video segment that exhibits the actors tell one of the most interesting stories from their youth. Have a look at the macho, Omer Shahzad, falling in love with his English teacher in school.

Linta from Khasara tells about her Jawani story to her fans. Sarwat confesses painting the walls of her hubby’s house with a spray paint to explain her love, back in the college days.

The owner of exquisite looks and flamboyant style, Fahad Mustafa says that his Jawani story is Humayun Saeed being “Jawaan” ever since Fahad was a kid. He further says that Humayun has been playing a prank on everyone in the fraternity by being consistently young.

The humorous, Ahmed Ali Butt tells his Jawani story to all his fans. It is about the days when he had to ride a horse as per the requirements of a scene but he fell down rather fiercely, injuring his back.

The evergreen, Humayun Saeed tells his Jawani story about a girl he used to like. He comes to know that she is leaving the city so he went directly to the railway station. He jumps in the train which was going Lahore to tell the girl that he likes her.



Team JPNA2, whilst being in Canada exhibits love for the each other, the film and their fans. Have a look.

Just like all these A-list stars, we are equally excited for this Eid-Ul-Adha because of Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2. What are your views on this story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

