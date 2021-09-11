In Photos: The gorgeous moments from Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s shaadi

With at least 3k posts, #minalwedsahsan becomes a trend on Instagram as the photos of the ceremonial wedding events of Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are finally here. Earlier this week, Minal and Ahsan have celebrated their Dholki and Mehndi amidst close friends and family members.

On the evening of 10th September 2021 in Karachi, one of the most sought-after couples; Minal and Ahsan tie the knot in a gorgeous wedding ceremony. The photos from the event have not only given us couple goals but also squad goals and whatnots.

The gorgeous bride, Minal Khan arrives at the venue, greets her family members and receives a potourri of prayers and blessings from the mother.

Here comes the man of the day with his father and sister in the front.

The excitement and love in Ahsan’s eyes is visible.

The pretty couple poses for a bunch of photos before the start of the main event.

Let’s have a look at how some of these adorable photos turned out.

Our favorite, Isra looks ethereal in this traditional red and gold dress.

She looks regal with this jewelry.

The event started with Nikkah. Muneeb Butt seems to be the witness of the Nikkah. Aiman sheds tears as her only sister is going to another house now.

Minal finally says Qabool Hai, making the love of her life, Ahsan, her husband.

Ahsan also instantly seals the deal with Qabool Hai.

Nikkah was followed by fun traditions. Have a look.

Looks like Aiman Khan succeeds to get what the team bride demanded.

Isn’t it the most adorable sight?

The couple was joined by some friends from the industry, making the event grander, including Fahad Sheikh, Mahi Baloch, Aamna Ilyas, Areeba Habib, Kinza Hashmi, and others.

Have a look at these gals ooze the event with glamor.

The on-screen mother and mother-in of Minal Khan, Saba Faisal also graces the event with her presence.

Coming to other power couples of the Pakistani entertainment scene, Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir along with Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz, also attended Minal’s nuptials.

That’s not all. The soon-to-be bride and groom, Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari also looked amazing at the event.

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt’s little princess Amal Muneeb also enjoys every bit of the event.

The couple also poses for some pretty photos.

The family finally bid farewell to Minal Khan. She looks happy and we pray she always stays happy, forever.

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram promises Yasir Hussain that he will always take care of Minal.

Here’s wishing the cuties, a life of togetherness filled with an abundance of love and contentment galore.