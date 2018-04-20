In Pictures: Alizeh Gabol Celebrates Daughter’s Birthday

Alizeh Gabol is not a name that just divulged today, she has been enthralling in various fashion shows locally and globally for quite a while. The diva is known for her effortless walk on the ramp with perfection oozing out of it.

She has married years back but things between the couple didn’t work fine which subsequently led them to part ways but they still share something excessively precious, i.e. their daughter Miraal. Despite their divorce, Gabol has decided to organize daughter’s birthday party in a friendly affair with her husband Osama, being a part of it.

The starlet has made sure to bring her A-game event planning skills to the birthday party making sure that everything stays absolutely on point. The party has been studded with extravagant decor complemented with a gorgeous colorful cake depicting fairytale.

Miraal legit looked like a princess on the occasion of her birthday.

Meanwhile, the prima donna looks absolutely breathtaking.

We are low key hoping that the family lived together. Just look at the amount of cuteness this family carries.

The decor, the cake, the comestibles, everything about the birthday party was phenomenal. Don’t believe us, look for yourself.

Awww! The whole family looks like an epitome of beauteousness on the cake cutting segment.

Here’s the cutest video of all the videos you’ll watch today.

Mashallah! We can’t get over this comeliest family.

That pretty pout though. The mother-daughter duo is exceptionally pretty.

Our favorite model never hesitates to shower her immense admiration over her child.

Well, we wish that the love this family carry nurtures with each passing day. Tell us your views on the story in the comments’ section below.

