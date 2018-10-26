Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor embraces Islam becoming Shuhada’ Davitt

The well-acclaimed Irish singer, Sinead O’Connor has announced that she just converted to Islam, changing her name to Shuhada’ Davitt.

“This is to announce that I am proud to have become a Muslim,” she writes on Twitter. “This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian’s journey. All scripture study leads to Islam. Which makes all other scriptures redundant,” she adds.

The singer delineated her name, “I will be given (another) new name. It will be Shuhada’.” The name Shuhada’ however is an Arabic name which means ‘martyrs’.

Last year, the prima donna had changed her name to Magda Davitt, a name she opted to be “free of parental curses.”

Following her conversion to Islam, the “Nothing Compares 2 U” intoner has replaced her Twitter profile picture with a photo that depicts, “Wear a hijab just do it” along with a Nike logo.

One of her recent posts divulges her reciting Azaan wearing a hijab.

The 51-year-old songstress has taken to Twitter to tell all her fans that she is “very, very happy,” and apologized for mispronouncing some of the Arabic words during her recitation of Azaan.

On Thursday Shuhada’ tweeted: “Thank you so much to all my Muslim brothers and sisters who have been so kind as to welcome me to Ummah (the Muslim community) today on this page. You can’t begin to imagine how much your tenderness means to me.”

The singer has embraced Islam in the presence of Shaykh Dr. Umar Al-Qadri at the Islamic Centre Of Ireland earlier this month.

The singer formerly known as O’Connor had initiated a hullaballoo in 1992 when she ripped up a picture of the Pope during an appearance on a US television show to draw attention to child abuse within the Roman Catholic church.

More power to you Shuhada’ Davitt. May you have a beautiful life ahead, with a plethora of health and happiness galore.

