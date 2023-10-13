You may find ‘Sukoon’ in the most unusual of places

Sukoon is an exceptionally well-written drama featuring some of Pakistan’s most beloved actors. The story reveals how Aina’s innocence is taken advantage of, and how Raza’s non-serious behavior has a lasting impact on multiple lives around him. Nevertheless, it also hints at fate bringing two people together who never imagined their paths would cross in such circumstances.

Sana Javed portrays Aina, a shy, simple, and family-oriented girl who is unaware of her immense beauty.

Khaqan Shahnawaz plays Raza, a pampered and flirtatious guy who isn’t ready to settle down yet, but will soon regret his behavior.

Ahsan Khan takes on the role of Hamdan, a loving and trustworthy businessman who is well-settled and respected. He is a friend and cousin of Raza.

Qudsia Ali plays Aima, Aina’s younger sister, who brings joy to her family. She is cheerful and sharp, and she deeply admires her sister. However, as the story unfolds, things will change.

Raza and Aina meet at a wedding and instantly fall in love. However, their relationship takes a turn for the worse when Aina discovers Raza’s true personality.

Hamdan and Aina’s paths cross in the most unexpected way, and they end up making the best out of their situation.

The story of Hamdan, Aina, and Raza serves as an example of how one person’s behavior can have a profound impact on multiple lives and alter their future plans.

It is a reminder that we should always be vigilant when interacting with others, as our actions and mindset may have significant effects on someone’s life.

Directed By: Siraj-ul-Haq

Written By: Misbah Nausheen

Cast:

Sana Javed

Ahsan Khan

Khaqan Shahnawaz

Qudsia Ali

Sidra Niazi

Laila Wasti

Usman Peerzada

Adnan Samad Khan

Asma Abbas

Ahsan Talish

Starting 13th October, Sukoon will air every Thursday and Friday at 08:00 PM, only on ARY Digital.