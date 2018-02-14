Children are supposed to be God's ultimate gifts. Parents stay up all night long for the sake of their child's proper sleep without caring about their own sleep. But what will parents do when they come to know that the child they were…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3pID1bvLx2w
Khuda Mera Bhi Hai OST | Title Song By Waqar Ali | With Lyrics
Orignal Sound Track of Khuda Mera Bhi Hai
Every human being in this world is God’s creation. Indeed God loves all its being…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N5AsNB0hH-U
ARY Digital launches a new show, Mubarak Ho Beti hui hai, under the banner of Big Bang entertainment. The show speaks about a topic which has been under debate for years now in our patriarchal…
Drama serial Khuda Mera Bhi Hai is turning into a content horizon as Noor is settling emotionally and morally as his family has joined hands to protect him against all odds, Mahagul has not left a single bit to built a protective sphere…
We in a world of extremism focuses more on the chauvinism and eventually each individual turns out to built complications for the community of hermaphrodites, the drama serial Khuda Mera bhi Hai is written by Asma Nabeel and directed by…
It's heartbreaking how transgenders in our society are considered secondary citizens, they are discriminated and looked down upon. Unlike the western world where the third gender is considered equal and given the same rights, our society is…
Drama Plot :
Every human being in this world is God’s creation. Indeed God loves all its being equally, yet we humans tend to create the boundaries of gender.
Liberal and open-minded couple Mahagul and Zain share same interests and…
From Lahore to Karachi, and Karachi to Dubai, who wore what?
Jawani Phir Nahi Aani – #JPNA – a Pakistani star-studded entertainer produced under the banner of Six Sigma Productions & ARY Films, due to release this Eid-Ul-Azha hosted…