‘Meri Nanhi Pari’ – ARY Digital Exclusive Drama

Children are supposed to be God's ultimate gifts. Parents stay up all night long for the sake of their child's proper sleep without caring about their own sleep. But what will parents do when they come to know that the child they were…

Mubarak Ho Beti Hui Hai – ARY Digital Exclusive Drama

Its an irony that daughters are still considered clichÃƒ© in families. “Mubarak Ho Beti Hoi Hai” Human beings have become so materialistic that their only focus is on monetary gains. Their hearts have become so tough that  they…

Khuda Mera Bhi Hai – Noor Confronts His Troubles Fearlessly

We in a world of extremism focuses more on the chauvinism and eventually each individual turns out to built complications for the community of hermaphrodites, the drama serial Khuda Mera bhi Hai is written by Asma Nabeel and directed by…

Khuda Mera Bhi Hai– Exclusive ARY Digital Drama

Drama Plot : Every human being in this world is God’s creation. Indeed God loves all its being equally, yet we humans tend to create the boundaries of gender. Liberal and open-minded couple Mahagul and Zain share same interests and…

THE FASHION DIVAS OF JAWANI PHIR NAHI AANI

From Lahore to Karachi, and Karachi to Dubai, who wore what? Jawani Phir Nahi Aani – #JPNA – a Pakistani star-studded entertainer produced under the banner of Six Sigma Productions & ARY Films, due to release  this Eid-Ul-Azha hosted…