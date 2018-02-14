Browsing Tag
Imran Abbas
Sajal Ali and Imran Abbas starrer Noor ul ain is coming soon!
We are revved up for Sajal Ali and Imran Abbas starrer "Noor ul ain" soon to start on ARY Digital. Being an Idreams production, Noor ul ain with the looks of just the poster will surely be a super hit among the others and will come up as a…
Celebrities who are amazing singers too!
Pakistani entertainment industry is full of versatile celebrities. Most of our stars do not just stick to one thing only but they keep on trying different roles to challenge their talent. Besides being great actors few of our celebs also…
10 Couples We Would Love To See on Screen
Every time we think of onscreen couples, Fahad Mustafa and Sanam Baloch, Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Ayeza Khan are a few that instantly pop into our minds! Well these we’ve already seen and adored, but there are…
Aitraz – The Mystery
Aitraz is a new drama on ARY Digital staring Imran Abbas and Sana Javed as the main leads. The first episode was aired on 11th August 2015 where we see that Komal and Wajdaan are deeply in love with each other but in the flash back. In…