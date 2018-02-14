Browsing Tag
Sajal Ali and Imran Abbas starrer Noor ul ain is coming soon!
We are revved up for Sajal Ali and Imran Abbas starrer "Noor ul ain" soon to start on ARY Digital. Being an Idreams production, Noor ul ain with the looks of just the poster will surely be a super hit among the others and will come up as a…
Happy Birthday Sajal Ali!
Sajal Ali Birthday: The young starlet is celebrating her birthday today and we wish her a very Happy Birthday. When it,s right... it,s right??????????? A post shared by Sajal Ali (@sajalali_official) on Jan 10, 2018 at 1:14am PST…
5 celebrities who give us some major fashion goals!
From head to toe our celebrities are in the limelight 24/7, be it a busy work schedule or a day out with friends, our celebrities surely know how to keep their fashion game strong! Keeping a close eye on all of them here is the list of…
‘Mera Yaar Miladay’ – A Story That Revolves Around Love, Passion And Madness
'Tu badley mein lay lay chahay jan meri, Mila day mera yaar’. A must watch drama serial that airs every Monday on ARY digital at 8pm. Produced by Big Bang Entertainment, ‘Mera Yaar Miladay’ is directed by Anjum Shehzad and the cast…
‘Chup Raho’: Great Stories Never End!
After remarkable series of dramas on ARY Digital another drama ‘Chup Raho’ is coming to its end. This is the most watched drama serial of 2015. A story which not only grabbed the attention of its target audience but also created an…
Numair stops Rameen in ‘Chup Raho’
Women are not weak they only fight for their right and the correct aspect of life and this is what every individual must do. ‘Chup Raho’ is a story about a girl Rameen who has been a victim of her own brother-in-law. The entire time…
Numair is too possessive about Naila in ‘Chup Raho’
Every father is over protective about their daughter but it’s really hypocrite for the man not to care about someone else’s daughter. ‘Chup Raho’ is a story about a young girl Raameen who got sexually harassed by her own brother-in-law…
‘Chup Raho’, One of the Finest Pakistani Dramas
I don’t normally watch Pakistani dramas as most of them showcase a woman’s character in a rather sensationalized demeanor. However, there are a few exceptions. Nowadays it’s all about an evil mother-daughter pair constantly conspiring…
Chup Raho Rameen!
Keeping quiet to save our family’s life is a good deed but when the family does not understand the silence that just gets off limits to anything. ‘Chup Raho’ is a story about the sister-in-law who is a victim from her own brother-in-law.…