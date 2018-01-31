Every relationship has its ups and downs. Some conflicts in a relationship require discussion, some compel silence meanwhile, in order to bring a halt to some, romance becomes necessary, and what alternative one can think of when we got beautiful love songs?

Finding a perfect song for a perfect moment can be pretty troublesome, especially when your partner is of a different music taste. You need subtly expressive love songs which will ignite just the right emotions in the heart of your partner.

Thankfully, there is a love song for every occasion and this list will give you a perfect melody for every bit of the day with your loved one.

1. Shawn Mendes – “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back”

Best part: “Pulls me in enough to keep me guessing

And maybe I should stop and start confessing

Oh, I’ve been shaking

I love it when you go crazy

You take all my inhibitions

Baby, there’s nothing holding me back”

2. Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Best Part: “Baby, I’m dancing in the dark with you between my arms

Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song

When you said you looked a mess, I whispered underneath my breath

But you heard it, darling, you look perfect tonight”

3. James Arthur – “Say You Won’t Let Go”

Best Part: “When you looked over your shoulder

For a minute, I forget that I’m older

I wanna dance with you right now

Oh, and you look as beautiful as ever

And I swear that everyday you’ll get better

You make me feel this way somehow”

4. Lana Del Rey – “Love”

Best Part: “But you get ready, you get all dressed up

To go nowhere in particular

Back to work or the coffee shop

It don’t matter because it’s enough

To be young and in love”

5. Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”

Best Part: “Girl, you know I want your love

Your love was handmade for somebody like me”

6. Ed Sheeran – “Thinking Out Loud”

Best Part: “And darling I will be loving you ’til we’re 70

And baby my heart could still fall as hard at 23

And I’m thinking ’bout how people fall in love in mysterious ways

Maybe just the touch of a hand

Oh me I fall in love with you every single day

And I just wanna tell you I am”

7. Selena Gomez & the Scene – “Love You Like a Love Song”

Best Part: “No one compares

You stand alone, to every record I own

Music to my heart that’s what you are”

8. Shawn Mendes – “Strings”

Best Part: “Darling I want all the strings attached

I love it when you look at me like that

And you’re the only girl that brings me back

‘Cause baby I want all the strings attached”

9. John Legend – “All Of Me”

Best Part: “Cause all of me

Loves all of you

Love your curves and all your edges

All your perfect imperfections

Give your all to me

I’ll give my all to you

You’re my end and my beginning

Even when I lose I’m winning”

10. Justin Bieber – “U Smile”

Best Part: “Baby take my open heart and all it offers

Cause this is as unconditional as it’ll ever get

You ain’t seen nothing yet

I won’t ever hesitate to give you more”

11. Katy Perry – “Unconditionally”

Best Part: “Unconditional, unconditionally

I will love you unconditionally

There is no fear now

Let go and just be free

I will love you unconditionally”

12. Ariana Grande – “Tattooed Heart”

Best Part: “You don’t need a lot of money

Honey, you don’t have to play no games

All I need is all your loving

To get the blood rushing through my veins”

13. One Direction – “You & I”

Best Part: “You and I

We don’t wanna be like them

We can make it ’til the end

Nothing can come between

You and I”

14. Bruno Mars – “Just the Way You Are”

Best Part: “When I see your face

There’s not a thing that I would change

‘Cause you’re amazing

Just the way you are”

15. Taylor Swift – “Love Story”

Best Part: “Don’t be afraid, we’ll make it out of this mess

It’s a love story, baby just say ‘Yes.'”

Fell in love with the person who was in your mind while listening to these songs all over again? Take notes and try singing or simply send one of these songs to your better half. You won’t regret it.

Is the love song that always worked for you not mentioned in this list? Comment below to let us know.

