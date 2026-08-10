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Editorial

Everything you need to know about the biggest ARY dramas and projects

Explore Magazine
‘Dar-e-Nijaat’ Episode 1: A Tale of Two Completely Different Worlds

‘Dar-e-Nijaat’ Episode 1: A Tale of Two Completely Different Worlds

Written by Umera Ahmed, ARY Digital’s Dar-e-Nijaat delivers a premiere that introduces two completely different worlds. Instead of rushing into dramatic confrontations, Episode 1 carefully sets up the leads, their upbringing, and the contrasting lives they lead.Abu Bakar’s World: Guided by Faith and Strong ValuesAbu Bakar (Sheheryar Munawar), a quiet and reflective young man, shapes his entire worldview around the teachings of his mother, Khushbakht. She teaches him a strong sense of self-discipline, deep faith, and a clear boundary against unnecessary social gossip.His household represents a life anchored in moral principles and quiet dignity. Rather than pursuing worldly distractions, Abu Bakar stands out as a grounded, respectful lead who places responsibility and spiritual clarity above everything else.Zaryab & Zamil: A Life of Comfort and Big DreamsIn complete contrast, Zaryab (Durefishan Saleem) and Zamil (Nameer Nawaz Khan) live a happy, carefree life filled with privilege. Zary...

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How Current ARY Dramas Are Changing

How Current ARY Dramas Are Changing

Pakistani television is finally changing. For a long time, drama main characters always suffered in silence, taking bad treatment from their families without saying a word. But today, ARY Digital Dramas are giving us strong, sensible characters who stand up for themselves while still being respectful.Here is how three popular dramas are leading this positive change:1. Anas and Ansa (Bas Tera Saath Ho)For years, Anas quietly accepted harsh criticism from his family. Everything changed when Ansa came into his life. She didn’t teach him to fight, but she helped him see his own value. Ansa stood up for him, giving Anas the confidence to speak up for his own self-respect. Together, they show that setting healthy boundaries is the best way to deal with toxic family pressure.2. Sania (Doctor Bahu)In Doctor Bahu, Sania faces a conflict all too familiar to educated women, the pressure to trade her stethoscope for traditional domestic expectations after marriage. She respects her in-laws and tri...

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Ranking the Couples on ARY Digital Right Now

Ranking the Couples on ARY Digital Right Now

Pakistani dramas have changed a lot recently. Instead of simple love stories, audiences now love watching couples who support each other, face real problems, and have great chemistry on screen. ARY Digital’s current dramas give us some amazing lead couples to watch.Here is a look at the top three couples on ARY Digital right now, ranked by their chemistry, emotional story, and how much fans love them.1. Anas & Ansa (Bas Tera Saath Ho)&nbsp;Cast: Farhan Saeed & Sana JavedAt the top of our list are Anas and Ansa. What makes their story so special is that they feel like a real team fighting against family drama.At first, Anas used to stay quiet and accept bad treatment from his family. But when Ansa enters his life, everything changes. She speaks up for him in public and acts like his shield. In return, seeing her courage makes Anas stand up to protect her dignity too. Farhan Saeed and Sana Javed have incredible chemistry, showing that true love is all about having each other’s back.2. He...

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From Silence to Support: How Anas Finally Found His Hero in Ansa

From Silence to Support: How Anas Finally Found His Hero in Ansa

For a long time, Anas (Farhan Saeed) was used to fighting his battles entirely alone. Growing up in a household where his efforts were taken for granted and his self-respect was constantly undermined, his default response to conflict was quiet endurance. He swallowed insults, accepted unfair blame, and chose silence just to keep the peace.Now, one thing has become crystal clear: those days are officially over. The Power of Having Someone in Your Corner The true turning point in Anas’s story isn't just that he decided to change, but why he changed. For years, standing up for himself felt pointlessly exhausting because no one had his back. Enter Ansa (Sana Javed), a partner who doesn't just sympathise with him in private, but actively acts as his shield in public.Knowing that Ansa is willing to challenge toxic family dynamics and call out double standards gives Anas something he never had before: emotional security. For the first time, he isn't fighting a lone battle against household ho...

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ARCHIVE

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Sher
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Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

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Baby Baji
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Baby Baji

Sar-e-Rah
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CAST

Meet the Stars of ARY Digital

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Aina Asif
Aina Asif
Asma Abbas
Asma Abbas
Hassan Ahmed
Hassan Ahmed
Dur-e-Fishan
Dur-e-Fishan
Sahar Hashmi
Sahar Hashmi
Sheheryar Munawar
Sheheryar Munawar
Romaisa khan
Romaisa khan
Nameer Nawaz Khan
Nameer Nawaz Khan
Nadia Afgan
Nadia Afgan
Saba Hameed
Saba Hameed
Sunita Marshall
Sunita Marshall
Junaid Jamshed Niazi
Junaid Jamshed Niazi
Syed Fazal Hussain
Syed Fazal Hussain
Mizna Waqas
Mizna Waqas