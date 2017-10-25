25 Oct
From head to toe our celebrities are in the limelight 24/7, be it a busy work schedule or a day out with friends, our celebrities surely know how to keep their fashion game strong!

Keeping a close eye on all of them here is the list of our favorites for you:

1 – Hania Amir:

The starlet loves following the latest fashion and trends, be it a casual outfit or a formal one, she gives us fashion goals with each one of them.

2- Mawra Hoccane:

Bold red lips and off-the-shoulder top, our beautiful diva Mawra is just perfect with her style game, and we simply adore her.

3- Maya Ali:

Giving us major wedding goals, Maya just looks perfect in this pastel colored shalwar kameez and we can’t stop admiring her for slaying every look she wears.

Nikkah bells???????? Wearing @mohsin.naveed.ranjha????

A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali) on

 4- Hareem Farooq:

The ‘Dobara Phir Se’ lady is on a roll these days, from being an actor to a director she has always been a diva. Not only her amazing skills but also her style is what we love!

5-  Sajal Ali:

Big eyes, cute smile and trendy style is what Sajal Ali possesses. We are sure to take some fashion lessons from the lady.

A post shared by Sajal Ali (@sajalali_official) on

 

Let us know who your favorites are in the comment section below.

