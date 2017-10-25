5 celebrities who give us some major fashion goals!
From head to toe our celebrities are in the limelight 24/7, be it a busy work schedule or a day out with friends, our celebrities surely know how to keep their fashion game strong!
Keeping a close eye on all of them here is the list of our favorites for you:
1 – Hania Amir:
The starlet loves following the latest fashion and trends, be it a casual outfit or a formal one, she gives us fashion goals with each one of them.
2- Mawra Hoccane:
Bold red lips and off-the-shoulder top, our beautiful diva Mawra is just perfect with her style game, and we simply adore her.
3- Maya Ali:
Giving us major wedding goals, Maya just looks perfect in this pastel colored shalwar kameez and we can’t stop admiring her for slaying every look she wears.
4- Hareem Farooq:
The ‘Dobara Phir Se’ lady is on a roll these days, from being an actor to a director she has always been a diva. Not only her amazing skills but also her style is what we love!
About last night! #qhsa17 Thank you soo much @zaheerabbasofficial for this stunning dress! ???? and a SUPER DUPER congratulations on winning the best Designer award! You truly deserved it! ?? Thank you @iambabarzaheer for working your magic on me! Absolutely loved the hair and make up! ?????? And lastly kudo's to @humtvpakistanofficial for putting up a great show! ????????????????????????
5- Sajal Ali:
Big eyes, cute smile and trendy style is what Sajal Ali possesses. We are sure to take some fashion lessons from the lady.
Let us know who your favorites are in the comment section below.