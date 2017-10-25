From head to toe our celebrities are in the limelight 24/7, be it a busy work schedule or a day out with friends, our celebrities surely know how to keep their fashion game strong!

Keeping a close eye on all of them here is the list of our favorites for you:

1 – Hania Amir:

The starlet loves following the latest fashion and trends, be it a casual outfit or a formal one, she gives us fashion goals with each one of them.

Alhamdulillah for another happy day???????????? Makeup and hair: you guessed it right! THE BABAR ZAHEER LADIES AND GENTLEMEN! #HaniaAamir #haniahehe A post shared by Hania Aamir (@haniaheheofficial) on Oct 9, 2017 at 2:13am PDT

Absolutely loved my dhoti!????????- Na maloom afraad 2 London Premiere ???????? @wazhma_awan @ybq.designstudios @pkblondon @namaloomafraad2 #namaloomafraad2 A post shared by Hania Aamir (@haniaheheofficial) on Aug 27, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

2- Mawra Hoccane:

Bold red lips and off-the-shoulder top, our beautiful diva Mawra is just perfect with her style game, and we simply adore her.

Mere baad kisko sataoge.. Mujhe kis tarah se mitaoge.. Mujh ko toh barbad kia hai.. Aur kisay barbad Karoge.. Ro ro k faryad karoge.. #NFAK ???? A post shared by MAWRA ???? (@mawrellous) on Oct 24, 2017 at 3:56am PDT

3- Maya Ali:

Giving us major wedding goals, Maya just looks perfect in this pastel colored shalwar kameez and we can’t stop admiring her for slaying every look she wears.

Nikkah bells???????? Wearing @mohsin.naveed.ranjha???? A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali) on Oct 19, 2017 at 4:13am PDT

4- Hareem Farooq:

The ‘Dobara Phir Se’ lady is on a roll these days, from being an actor to a director she has always been a diva. Not only her amazing skills but also her style is what we love!

5- Sajal Ali:

Big eyes, cute smile and trendy style is what Sajal Ali possesses. We are sure to take some fashion lessons from the lady.

A post shared by Sajal Ali (@sajalali_official) on Sep 14, 2017 at 5:54am PDT

Let us know who your favorites are in the comment section below.

