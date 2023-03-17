5 Easy Ways to Incorporate Exercise into Your Busy Schedule

We know you are busy, but incorporating a little exercise is mandatory, especially when you do not have time for a proper workout. In these five ways, you can include exercise in your daily routine.

1. Wake up earlier: Wake up 30 minutes earlier and use that time to do a quick workout. This could be a jog, yoga, or some simple exercises like push-ups, squats, and lunges.

2. Take the stairs: Instead of taking the elevator, take the stairs whenever possible. This is a great way to get your heart rate up and burn some calories.

3. Use your lunch break: If you have a one-hour lunch break, use 30 minutes of that time to take a brisk walk outside. Not only will this help you get some exercise, but it can also help you de-stress and improve your mood.

4. Incorporate movement into your daily routine: Look for opportunities to move more throughout the day. For example, you could do some stretches while waiting for the coffee to brew, take a quick walk around the office every hour, or do some squats or lunges while brushing your teeth.

5. Find an accountability partner: Find someone who shares your exercise goals and make a plan to exercise together. This could be a coworker, a friend, or a family member. By committing to exercising together, you’ll be more likely to stick with it and motivate each other along the way.