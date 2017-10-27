With the expand of the media industry, a lot of new talent is entering the fraternity. The industry welcomes each and every one wholeheartedly but only a few of them leaves us impressed.

We bring you the 5 most emerging talents of the current time which has us hooked to their performances:

1 – Ahad Raza Mir:

The young one form the Raza Mir clan entered the media industry not so long ago. His charming smile, impressive personality and strong acting are what made him a sudden heartthrob. Ahad with being an amazing actor is also the sweetest person you’ll ever meet.

2 – Hania Amir:

Hania marked her debut into the industry with “Janaan” and from then the lady is on a roll. Be it a film or a drama there’s no stopping our dimple beauty. Her smile is what sets hearts on fire.

3 – Bilal Ashraf:

Another “Janaan” star Bilal Ashraf made waves as soon as he entered the film industry. With his dapper looks and charming smile, Ashraf is all set to blow our minds with his upcoming film Rangreza and we are intrigued.

4 – Kubra Khan:

The ‘Shadi Mubarak Ho’ star Kubra khan has managed to become popular in quite short time because of her beauty and acting skills. She is no way less than the other actors in the industry. All the projects she had done until now have become the biggest hits and we are sure that she will leave a mark on the industry.

5 – Bilal Abbas Khan:

Bilal Abbas Khan has gain popularity in a very short span of time, not only his looks but his acting is also what we drool over. Being a sweet and humble human being Bilal Possess a lot of acting skills and we just can’t get our attention away from this young lad of the industry.

Let us know your favorite newcomers in the comment section below.

