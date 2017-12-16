Acne is everybody’s biggest nightmare; a painful and embarrassing skin condition which can leave behind unbearable scars. It is like those uninvited guests which come just before you are about to leave for an important event.

Before going to the remedies of treating acne let’s look at the possible causes of acne:

1. Hormonal change.

2. Stress.

3. Pollution.

4. Frequent cleansing.

5. More sugar intake.

6. Unsuitable skin products.

But let us not worry! We have six easily accessible and affordable acne remedies for you which can save you thousands which you might not be wanting to spend at the dermatologist.

ALOE VERA:

Aloe Vera, the plant? YES! Aloe Vera’s gel is a natural scar-removal ingredient. It has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties which help to repair our skin and vanish the acne scars.

How to use:

Cut open an aloe vera leaf and scoop out the gel. Apply the gel on your scars and massage it in circular motions. Allow it to sit for 30 minutes, then rinse it off. Do this 2 or 3 times daily.

OR

Alternatively, mix 1 tablespoon of freshly extracted aloe vera gel and 2 or 3 drops of tea tree essential oil. Apply it to the affected areas. Rinse it off with cold water after 10 to 15 minutes. Use it once daily.

LEMON:

Lemon is natural bleach and helps lighten any kind of scars and spots on our skin. It also removes the dead skin cell from the skin and tightens it.

How to use:

Apply a little fresh lemon juice directly on your scars using your fingertips or a cotton ball. Allow it to sit for 10 minutes, then wash it off with water. Do this 1 or 2 times a day.

OR

Mix equal amounts of lemon juice and honey. Use a cotton ball to apply the mixture to the affected area. Allow it to sit for about 10 to 15 minutes. Wash it off with water and pat dry. Do this once every day.

Easy, squeezy, no?

Caution: Do not go out in the sun after applying lemon juice on your skin.

BAKING SODA:

Yes baking soda, it’s going to bake those scars too! Seriously! Baking soda works as a mild exfoliator to help fade the scars layer by layer.

Use baking soda to get rid of those ugly scars just by

Putting 2 teaspoons of baking soda into a bowl. Add a little water, just enough to make a thin paste. Apply the mixture to your acne scars. Leave it on for a couple of minutes, then rinse it off. Repeat once daily for several weeks to help fade your acne scars.

Note: Do not keep baking soda on your skin for more than 2 minutes as it can be harsh on your skin. Do not use this remedy if you have a sensitive skin.

COCONUT OIL:

Who knew that coconut oil can also be used for repairing our skin? It is rich in vitamin E and fatty acids which fight against those scars, repair the skin tissues, keep it healthy and free from scars.

To use:

Apply a little warm extra-virgin coconut oil directly on the scars. Massage the affected area for 5 to 10 minutes. Allow it to sit for at least 1 hour before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.

OR

Another option is to mix a few drops of lavender oil in 1 tablespoon of coconut oil, apply it to the affected area and massage gently for a few minutes. Leave it on for 20 to 30 minutes, then rinse it off with lukewarm water.

POTATO:

Hello to all the potato lovers, now you can eat as well as use your favorite vegetable to clear acne marks. It has excellent cosmetic properties which help in treating any kind of discoloration of the skin. It has bleaching properties which help in lightens the scars.

·Grate a raw potato to take out juice and apply it to acne scars

OR

· Or Rub a slice of raw potato or apply the juice of raw potatoes on your acne marks to get clear skin.

Let us know which remedy you’re going to follow in the comments section below:

Comments

comments