God has blessed our country Pakistan with so many talented actors and actresses and the uber-talented Ahsan Khan is one of them.

His handsome features, flawless acting and especially his eyes have made him the heartthrob of many a girls.

The actor is celebrating his birthday today and here are must know facts about the ‘Kabhi Kabhi’ actor.

BACKGROUND:

Ahsan Khan was born on October 9, 1981. He is a British born Pakistani. Before stepping into drama industry, Ahsan Khan wanted to make it big as a cinema star and started his career by working in a Pakistani movie “Ghunghat” . Released in 1996, the movie was a hit and was also termed as the big step in revival of cinema in the country.

Schooled in London, Ahsan did Masters in English Literature from Government College University, Lahore.

IDENTITICAL TWIN:

Having a twin brother or a sister is a blessing, but if a celebrity has an identical twin it becomes talk of the town.. not always.

Few know that Ahsan Khan has an identical twin “Yasir Khan”, who is as handsome as Ahsan.

MARRIED LIFE:

Yes, Ahsan Khan is a happily married man. He has been amongst the very few actors in showbiz industry who tied the knot long before attaining fame.

He got married to one of his cousin “Fatima Khan” and blessed with three children, two boys and one girl.

Ahsan Khan is hardworking man and that is probably the only reason he succeeded in delivering one good performance after another to make his mark in drama industry.

He believes there is no such thing as high or low platform, one should always avail the opportunity to show his talent.

Ahsan khan got positive feedback after acting in his first movie “Ghunghat” which gave him motivation to work further. His movie “Nikkah” gave him success and fame.

One can’t help but praise Ahsan’s acting skills if one watches ISHQ KHUDA, DIL MERA DHARKAN TERI, and SULTANAT to name a few of his films.

The movies prove his versatility as an actor and cinema fans like to watch him on big screen.

In the drama industry, Ahsan’s great performances include that of ‘KABHI KABHI’, ‘NEEYAT’ and ‘MERI LADLI’.

Wishing Ahsan Khan a very Happy Birthday and we wish him a great future ahead.

