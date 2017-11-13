Majority of people get excited when they think of summers as their vacation plans make them think about exotic locations and the fun they have while escaping the sun.

Winters, on the other hand, are like a curse to most of such people.

When they think of winters, the only things that pops up in their mind are laziness, cold feet and a homebound existence.

What if we tell you that this is not true!

It is not that you can’t enjoy the beauty of Pakistan during winters? as our country is one of the countries which is blessed with all the four seasons.

So we have a cure for your winter worries as we can actually name places you can visit during winters… here are some.

HUNZA VALLEY:

Known to most people as “Paradise on the Earth”, Hunza is a mountainous valley in the Gilgit-Baltistan region.

It is situated in the extreme northern part of Pakistan. Karimabad, the main town of Hunza is a favorite tourist spot. Not only Hunza’s beauty but its people are well-known for their friendliness and hospitality.

You can treat your vision by trekking the scenic mountains.

The main spots that attract many tourists are Baltit Fort and Borith Lake.

This is not all, their traditional cuisine includes Sharbat, Diram-fete and Muleda and these can actually make your trip more memorable.

MURREE:

Now, Murree needs no introduction, it is perhaps most favorite vacation spot in our country.

From adults to children, everyone loves to enjoy spending their holidays there, once or twice in a year, but people preferably like to visit this mountainous area mostly in summers, but few know that the beauty of Murree multiplies during winters.

The heavy snow fall adds more fun on your winter vacations.

Changla Gali, Dunga Gali, Bara Gali, Pindi Point, Patriata and the iconic Mall Road are the most popular areas of Murree Hills.

The biggest advantage of visiting Murree, in my eyes, are the markets where sellers usually don’t charge you more just because you are a tourist, probably because it’s our own country.

So each time I visit Murree, my favourite activity is shopping for my friends and family.

SWAT:

Swat is known as “mini Switzerland” in Pakistan.

The valley is full of natural beauty, with its beautiful meadows, mountains, waterfalls and clear lakes, the valley is perhaps a perfect place to refresh one’s mind during a vacation.

Who does not like to spend their cold nights in the cozy resorts there? A visit to Mallam jaba and engaging in “Skiing” can double your pleasure.

KALASH VALLEY:

Kalash Valley is known for its unique culture and tradition.

This valley in Chitral district is famous the world over, not only for its beauty but the unique tradition and religion the people of this area follow.

The Kalash women’s long embroided dresses and their culture makes this valley a must visit for all tourists. Whether vagabonds or history lovers, a visit to Kalash valley will not only soothe your mind but would let you experience a unique lifestyle, something all tourists crave for.

The Kalash celebrate Joshi Festival during winters?

So why don’t you visit this valley and witness the beauty by yourself?

GORAKH HILLS:

Who says Sindh has no place to visit during winter vacations?

Sindh has its own hill station and all one to visit to Dadu and take the route to the hill station.

The hill station does not receive snowfall at par with Murree or other hill stations within the country but is still a scenic place.

The temperature does go below zero.

Called by many as ” Murree of Sindh”, Gorakh Hill is a place few visit but all recommend once they visit the place.

Tell us your favorite vacations spots in the comments section

