Set up with some of the most sought after actors of the industry, ‘Shadi Mubarak Ho’ is on a hype since its beginning.

Being a directorial of Wajahat Rauf of Kya Life Hai, Karachi sey Lahore fame the drama showcases a rom-com full of life. Having Yasir Hussain, Kubra Khan, Sadia Faisal and Saad Qureshi in the lead roles the drama has alot to offer more than just a love story and here are a few reasons why we are sure to love it:

1- The OST:

Sung by Wajhi Farooki & Swati Sharma the OST is one of a kind. Flowing smoothly with romance, love and emotions in it, the singers have done justice to the song. ‘Maujoodgi main teri’ is one of those OST’s which make us sing it along. If you haven’t heard it yet, here it is :



2- Wajahat Rauf’s direction:

Wajahat is one of those directors who makes the charatcers relatable to your life and this is what he has done with Shaadi Mubarak Ho too. The way he has established the characters in the drama is commendable. Be it Ikhtiyar or Nayl, every character is on point and portrayed well.

Aaj shaam …… 8 baje #arydigital #salmanshahid #bushraansari #yasirhussain #wajahatrauf #shadimubarakho A post shared by yasir hussain (@yasir.hussain131) on Jul 19, 2017 at 10:31pm PDT

3- The star cast :

Character are given the proper screen time, from Bushra Ansari to Asad Siddiqui every character posses perfection. With the steller starcast the drama is written by Yasir Hussain himself and we wonder how could one be so realistic with the humor. We are your fan Yasir!

Shadi mubarak ho Thursday shaam 8baje Sirf aur sirf #arydigital per #shadimubarakho #kubrakhan #yasirhussain #sadiafaisal A post shared by yasir hussain (@yasir.hussain131) on Jul 18, 2017 at 10:58pm PDT

4- Yasir and Kubra’s chemistry:

There are alot of couples we see on TV very often, but only few are the ones who stay in our mind and heart. Nayel and Zoya’s couple is one of them. With the lovy dovy effect, their characters also have a bit of mischieveness . We really enjoy their fights and they seems so real . Do you enjoy them too ??

Yeh zulm hai aur kapry deepak n fahad k hain #yasirhussain #kubrakhan #salamzindagi #eidshow #shadimubarakho A post shared by yasir hussain (@yasir.hussain131) on Jun 30, 2017 at 12:25pm PDT

5- Saad Qureshi – The new cutie patotie :

Not so longer this young lad entered the industry and made waves. Saad Qureshi has made our heart skip a beat with his smile and the personality he possess. They way he talks, smiles just made us go awww and we are sure of him becoming the heartthrob soon.

Salaam Zindagi Eid transmission promoting #ShadiMubarak #arydigital Wearing @nauman_arfeen A post shared by Saad Qureshi Official (@saadqrshi) on Jun 3, 2017 at 2:34am PDT

How do you like the drama so far let us know in the comments below and keep watching ‘ Shadi Mubarak Ho’ every Thursday at 9:00 PM only on ARY Digital.

