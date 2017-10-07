Women’s safety is a big concern even in today’s world. Women in developed and under developed countries go through a lot to pursue their daily lives. Women do not follow any safety tips for their protection.

Their safety matters a lot whether at home, outside the home or working place.

Here are some tips women can follow to ensure they remain safe.

BEWARE OF SURROUNDING:

God has given it to a woman that she instantly feels negative vibes around her but losing attention can result in a mishap. To avoid this, a woman should always be in her senses. She should beware of her surroundings.

Don’t let anyone cross by you too closely to irritate you or touch you in an inappropriate way. Do change your way if someone is following you. Can’t judge a book by its cover cannot go here.

YELL AS HIGH AS YOU CAN:

If somebody tries to attack you, try to yell as high as you can. This may help scare the attacker and may alert people around you.

Such people fear society and this can prove to be a great tactic to save yourself.

SELF DEFENSE:

The best defense is “self defense”. Women in developed countries are advised to carry pepper spray or any sharp object with them. This may help a woman in distress if she knows how to react instantly.

Be strong while attacking your attacker, you can’t afford to lose your nerves as you are your own savior.

BEING TECH SAVVY CAN SAVE YOU:

If you find yourself helpless in a bad situation or anybody is being unfair to you, make the most of “TECHNOLOGY”. Record a video or audio from your cell phone camera and use the recording as evidence.

MEDIA CAN BE YOUR BEST FRIEND:

There is a misconception in our society that revealing your issue in media can cause trouble. This is not true; approaching media can help you in unimaginable ways. Once a woman highlights her problem in the media she can save other woman and in many situations, shame the attackers.

