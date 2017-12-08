“Billo Hai” is the shaadi song of the season, from its beat to lyrics the song has us hooked to its every beat. As the wedding season has just started , Billo Hai is a must on your song lists! Here are a few things we loved about the song:

Choreography on point!

Osman Khalid Butt has left no stone unturned in the choreography of the song. Providing us with some amazing dose of latkas and jhatkas, the song is fully packed with the easiest steps for you to practice on any upcoming mehendi event. Keeping every beat and step in place, the song does not look like a confusion of steps amalgamated into each other.

via GIPHY

Ali Rehman Khan’s expressions are just perfect!

The janaan actor got our attention from his role in Janaan, but this time the actor has impressed us with his dance moves and all the expressions on point. Could anything get better than these handsome man dancing to the most catchy tune at the moment.

via GIPHY

Hareem Farooq’s Thumka’s are the best till date!

Can anyone dance like Hareem does? With no chichorapan , the lady dances so gracefully with every move in place giving us “patli kamar” goals like hers! We indulge in her expressive eyes every time there is a close up of them. Hareem’s outfit also looks awesome and gives us some gharara goals for sure.

via GIPHY

Billoni Tera Laal Ghaghra is back to life:

Featuring Music Manj, Nindy Kaur and Herbie Sahara, Billo Hai touches a bit of Billoni tera laal ghaghra towards and the end and that’s the best comeback of the song ever. Catchy beat makes us tapp our feet right from the beginning of the song.

No more Indian dance numbers:

Billo Hai surely proves that we do not need any more dance numbers from Bollywood as we have our own class now! The cinema of Pakistan has finally revolved with films like Rangreza and Parchi and we can rely on our film’s dance numbers for any of the upcoming shaadi’s.

via GIPHY

We are practicing the dance moves for the wedding season ahead, who else is with this??

