5 times Kubra Khan proved She’s a selfie queen!
Kubra Khan is among the few starlets who immediately after joining the world of glitz and glamour became a recognized person in the industry. From Muqabil to Shaadi Mubarak Ho, her endeavors have surely gained her popularity amidst the many stars in the industry.
Her acting skills always amaze us in every frame, Kubra’s beauty is what one admires her for and her smile is to die for. Kubra, possessing a style which one falls for, loves to update her fans throughher pictures ofshoots , daily routine and more.
When shoots are no more boring !
Sunny days are not so bad, right?
When Snapchat is the only boredom killer.
Being herself makes her look beautiful even more.
We actually drool over her desi looks and those Jhumkas.
