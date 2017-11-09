Kubra Khan is among the few starlets who immediately after joining the world of glitz and glamour became a recognized person in the industry. From Muqabil to Shaadi Mubarak Ho, her endeavors have surely gained her popularity amidst the many stars in the industry.

Her acting skills always amaze us in every frame, Kubra’s beauty is what one admires her for and her smile is to die for. Kubra, possessing a style which one falls for, loves to update her fans throughher pictures ofshoots , daily routine and more.

Literally right now. @mohsinabbashaider #GettingReady #Makeupselfie #MohsinAbbasHaider #Muqabil #KubraKhan A post shared by Kübra Khan Official (@thekubism) on Feb 25, 2017 at 12:03am PST

When shoots are no more boring !

???? A post shared by Kübra Khan Official (@thekubism) on May 17, 2017 at 2:09am PDT

Sunny days are not so bad, right?

Why This filter be life tho? A post shared by Kübra Khan Official (@thekubism) on Apr 11, 2017 at 5:58am PDT

When Snapchat is the only boredom killer.

Enroute London. Strange when you find a home away from home. Let the Separation anxiety begin. #MixedEmotions #HomeTime #TOA #Part1 #MeriToSachMainEidHogayi #ImexpectingEidiWhenIcomeback #HatredForTheHatIsReal ??????????????????? A post shared by Kübra Khan Official (@thekubism) on Jun 24, 2017 at 8:19pm PDT

Being herself makes her look beautiful even more.

I took a selfie. In a car. This is what it looked like. It's like I'm smiling but I'm not sure if I should. #CarSelfiesMakemeLookConfused A post shared by Kübra Khan Official (@thekubism) on Oct 6, 2017 at 1:34am PDT

We actually drool over her desi looks and those Jhumkas.

Watch Kubra khan in “Shaadi Mubarak Ho” every Thursday at 9 PM, only on ARY Digital.

