5 Times Meesha Shafi gave style goals!
Meesha, with her powerful singing and amazing acting skills, has proved to be a power pack performer. Not only this the lady has always been in the news with her up to date fashion trends. From bold red lips to short bob, she made every style stand out with ease.
Like everyone else, we cannot stop drooling over Meesha’s dress sense. Let’s take a look at her top 5 looks!
Do it the Meesha Way!
Be it Red or Plum, our rock star wears each one of them to perfection! Her uber chic look is to die for and we are sure to have some inspiration from these
Amp-up the Desi avatar!
White dress, colorful bangles and those big jhumkas make our beauty’s style game strong
Her style statement is what make hearts skip a beat!
Meesha’s On-The-Go look!
No wonder the lady possesses a charming persona, be it a concert eve or a casual travelling day, Meesha knows how to keep it simple yet trendy!
When Glasses are not the barriers!
Keeping it basic at a shoot, Meesha tells all the girl’s out there to enjoy whatever look they wear.
Colors are her best friend!
Meesha has mastered the art of style and fashion trends and we are in awe of her personality!