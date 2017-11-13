Meesha, with her powerful singing and amazing acting skills, has proved to be a power pack performer. Not only this the lady has always been in the news with her up to date fashion trends. From bold red lips to short bob, she made every style stand out with ease.

Like everyone else, we cannot stop drooling over Meesha’s dress sense. Let’s take a look at her top 5 looks!

Do it the Meesha Way!

Be it Red or Plum, our rock star wears each one of them to perfection! Her uber chic look is to die for and we are sure to have some inspiration from these

Jee? Kya baat hai? #meeshashafiLIVE A post shared by Meesha Shafi (@meesha.shafi) on Mar 27, 2017 at 10:15pm PDT

Eyes on the prize ???? Shot with love by artist extraordinaire and dear #NCA batch mate @ashna_khan ???? #meeshashafiLIVE #girlonthemoon ???? A post shared by Meesha Shafi (@meesha.shafi) on Jun 16, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

Amp-up the Desi avatar!

White dress, colorful bangles and those big jhumkas make our beauty’s style game strong

#QaddafiStadium last night! ?????????? #meeshashafiLIVE #Lahore #concert A post shared by Meesha Shafi (@meesha.shafi) on Oct 2, 2016 at 12:38am PDT

Her style statement is what make hearts skip a beat!

SHOWTIME! ???????????????????? #meeshashafiLIVE #concert #tour #concert #music #culture #Pakistan #toronto A post shared by Meesha Shafi (@meesha.shafi) on Sep 11, 2016 at 12:38pm PDT

Meesha’s On-The-Go look!

No wonder the lady possesses a charming persona, be it a concert eve or a casual travelling day, Meesha knows how to keep it simple yet trendy!

When Glasses are not the barriers!

Keeping it basic at a shoot, Meesha tells all the girl’s out there to enjoy whatever look they wear.

????INTENSE YAAR!! ##MeeshaShafiLIVE #PepsiBOB A post shared by Meesha Shafi (@meesha.shafi) on Aug 1, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

Colors are her best friend!

Meesha has mastered the art of style and fashion trends and we are in awe of her personality!

This mama is about to go on stage tonight in @instakhaadi #chapter2byKHAADI #meeshashafiLIVE #ShukriaMaa #happymothersday A post shared by Meesha Shafi (@meesha.shafi) on May 13, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

