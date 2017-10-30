5 Times Omer Shahzad made us go aww!
One of the most handsome models and actors of the industry, Omer Shahzad has impressed us with his skills every time we saw him on-screen. This lad has won the hearts of people and no wonder he is one of the most talked models in the industry. Being a fitness freak, he gives us major fitness goals hooking us on to his Instagram!
Here is what we are talking about, have a look!
Intense looks, dreamy eyes and folded sleeves speak as well as any dialogue.
Omer loves sharing his transformation with his fans, showing off his body.
These looks are sure to die for!
Fitness goals anyone?
Along with giving us some major fitness goals, the hunk also possesses some excellent singing skills. Making a singing debut any soon, Omer?