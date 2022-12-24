7 nuts you should be eating in winters for these benefits

Albeit much delayed than anticipated, winters are finally here in Pakistan (or in Karachi, if we may say so), and we bet you have started to munch on those candies, nuts, coffees and hot chocolates during the late-night binge-watch sessions.

While the locally available and nutrient-packed dry fruits seem to be the best and safest option rather than those packaged potato chips for the midnight cravings, one cannot go over in any quantities due to being rich in fats and cholesterol.

However, we have listed down the ways and portion sizes in which you can have your favourite dry fruits and still make the most of their health benefits and not the other way around.

Peanuts

Relatively cheaper and widely available peanuts are rich in phytosterols, mono-unsaturated fatty acids, manganese and tryptophan-an amino acid and hence beneficial in balancing cholesterol and blood-sugar levels, in addition to cancerous tumour reduction. Moreover, peanuts are great to combat hair loss as they stimulate the release of growth hormones.

Portion size: A handful/30-50 grams of peanuts a day

Walnut

Walnuts are rich in Vitamins B and E which help slow down the ageing process, while the melatonin in them helps regulate sleep, hence great to combat insomnia.

Moreover, walnuts are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids which helps with dry hair and skin in winter.

Portion size: Not more than 7 walnuts a day

Almond

Despite being higher in calories than other commonly available nuts, almonds can be used in winter to cure respiratory problems including coughs and colds.

For those who don’t know, almonds are a common ingredient in Chinese drugs for their medicinal properties.

Portion size: An appropriate serving is 18-23 almonds a day

Pistachios

Do you know that an ingredient as simple and wisely available as pistachio can help prevent cancer? The presence of Vitamin e in pistachios works as a shield for the skin from UV rays, thus preventing skin cancer and also skin ageing. Furthermore, the presence of carotenoids luthein and zeaxanthin in pistachios makes it a good component in the treatment of eye diseases.

Portion size: An ounce serving is appropriate to take in a day

Cashewnuts

Contrary to the belief of many, cashew nuts are relatively low in fat content and thus are good and safe to include in a diet while on a weight loss journey.

Additionally, unsaturated fatty acids like linoleic and linolenic acids are good in the prevention of stroke whereas the vitamin e present in it again helps with skin ageing.

Portion size: Again an ounce serving a day is good

Pine nuts

Loaded with vital nutrients including fibre, vitamin A, zinc, iron and magnesium, pine nuts are one of the healthiest nuts out there. The versatility of pine nuts makes them fit into all be it your salads, healthy cookies and even desserts.

Portion size: 25-30 grams serving a day

Hazelnuts

Rich in protein, carbohydrates, vitamin E, minerals, and sugar fibre, hazelnuts helps to prevent various cancers including colon, prostate and breast cancer. The minerals present in hazelnuts help relieve poor appetite, fatigue and post-illness weakness.

Portion size: An appropriate serving is 21 pieces a day

