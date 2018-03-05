Eyes of the spectators all around the world were glued Sunday night when Jimmy Kimmel took the stage as a host for the prestigious 90th Academy Award Show. The Oscars exhibited utmost emotions of sheer pleasure, love, empathy, sorrow, excitement, and honor on the 90th anniversary.

Here’s the full list of winners from Sunday night:

Actor in a Supporting Role

• Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

• Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

• Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

• Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

• Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER

Makeup and Hairstyling

• Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, and Lucy Sibbick, Darkest Hour – WINNER

• Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard, Victoria & Abdul

• Arjen Tuiten, Wonder

Costume Design

• Jacqueline Durran, Beauty and the Beast

• Jacqueline Durran, Darkest Hour

• Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread – WINNER

• Luis Sequeira, The Shape of Water

• Consolata Boyle, Victoria & Abdul

Documentary Feature

• Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

• Faces Places

• Icarus – WINNER

• Last Men in Aleppo

• Strong Island

Sound Editing

• Julian Slater, Baby Driver

• Mark Mangini and Theo Green, Blade Runner 2049

• Richard King and Alex Gibson, Dunkirk – WINNER

• Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira, The Shape of Water

• Matthew Wood and Ren Klyce, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Sound Mixing

• Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, and Mary H. Ellis, Baby Driver

• Ron Bartlett, Dough Hemphill, and Mac Ruth, Blade Runner 2049

• Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landarker, and Gary A. Rizzo, Dunkirk – WINNER

• Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, and Glen Gauthier, The Shape of Water

• David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce, and Stuart Wilson, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Production Design

• Beauty and the Beast (Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer)

• Blade Runner: 2049 (Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Alessandra Querzola)

• Darkest Hour (Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer)

• Dunkirk (Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Gary Fettis)

• The Shape of Water (Production Design: Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin) – WINNER

Foreign Language Film

• A Fantastic Woman (Chile) – WINNER

• The Insult (Lebanon)

• Loveless (Russia)

• Body and Soul (Hungary)

• The Square (Sweden)

Actress in a Supporting Role

• Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

• Allison Janney, I, Tonya – WINNER

• Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

• Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

• Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Animated Short Film

• Dear Basketball – WINNER

• Garden Party

• Lou

• Negative Space

• Revolting Rhymes

Animated Feature Film

• The Boss Baby

• The Breadwinner

• Coco – WINNER

• Ferdinand

• Loving Vincent

Visual Effects

• Blade Runner 2049 (John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert, and Richard R. Hoover) – WINNER

• Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, and Dan Sudick)

• Kong: Skull Island (Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza, and Mike Meinardus)

• Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan, and Chris Corbould)

• War for the Planet of the Apes (Joe Letteri, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon, and Joel Whist)

Film Editing

• Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos, Baby Driver

• Lee Smith, Dunkirk – WINNER

• Tatiana S. Riegel, I, Tonya

• Sidney Wolinsky, The Shape of Water

• Jon Gregory, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Documentary Short Subject

• Edith and Eddie

• Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405 – WINNER

• Heroin(e)

• Knife Skills

• Traffic Stop

Live Action Short Film

• DeKalb Elementary

• The Eleven O’Clock

• My Nephew Emmett

• The Silent Child – WINNER

• Watu Wote: All of Us

Adapted Screenplay

• James Ivory, Call Me by Your Name – WINNER

• Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, The Disaster Artist

• Scott Frank, James Mangold, and Michael Green, Logan

• Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game

• Virgil Williams and Dee Rees, Mudbound

Original Screenplay

• Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick

• Jordan Peele, Get Out – WINNER

• Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

• Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water

• Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Cinematography

• Roger A. Deakins, Blade Runner: 2049 – WINNER

• Bruno Delbonnel, Darkest Hour

• Hoyte van Hoytema, Dunkirk

• Rachel Morrison, Mudbound

• Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water

Original Score

• Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

• Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

• Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water – WINNER

• John Williams, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

• Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Original Song

• “Mighty River,” Mudbound

• “Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name

• “Remember Me,” Coco – WINNER

• “Stand Up for Something,” Marshall

• “This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

Directing

• Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

• Jordan Peele, Get Out

• Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

• Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

• Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water – WINNER

Actor in a Leading Role

• Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

• Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

• Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

• Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour – WINNER

• Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Actress in a Leading Role

• Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

• Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER

• Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

• Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

• Meryl Streep, The Post

Best Picture

• Call Me By Your Name

• Darkest Hour

• Dunkirk

• Get Out

• Lady Bird

• Phantom Thread

• The Post

• The Shape of Water – WINNER

• Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

