Aamina Sheikh is one of the most versatile actors of our entertainment industry. Be it an insecure Maliha from Daam, Seerat from Haal-e-Dil, mature and caring Zaib from Silvatien or now Aira from her upcoming drama serial Khudgarz Aamina has shown she can play every character impeccably.

Bringin steampunk to drama ????????????? A post shared by aaminasheikh (@aaminasheikh) on Nov 20, 2017 at 8:20pm PST

The vivacious, petite actress has never failed to impress us. Maliha in Daam was a loving and caring girl who developed misunderstandings for her friend Zara turning against her. Her character, however, then revolves into a soft hearted girl once she comes to know that Zara is innocent.

Whereas Zaib in Silvatien was always the one who wanted her little sister to be successful and happy knowing that her sister doesn’t wish her the same. She always ignored her nasty acts and tried maintaining a healthy relationship with her in their house.

Aamina has been someone who has always accepted a variety of roles, she is the one who knows how to convince people with her acting and those expressive eyes which speak with their expressions.

The extraordinary is in what we do, not who we are! #LaraCroftFeels #closeup #braid #insticts #superstar make up by team #Nabila A post shared by aaminasheikh (@aaminasheikh) on Nov 24, 2016 at 10:51pm PST

The model turned actor is a loving wife and a mother too who believes in making things work for her. The actor is a role model for a lot of people because of her vision of seeing life with a different angle.

Trailers of Aamina’s new drama Khudgarz show her in a very strong role and we are eagerly waiting for the first episode to be aired on ARY Digital.

