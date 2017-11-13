Aangan is story of a family which eats together, lives together, fights together, which has positive and negative both kind of members with full hilarious and serious characteristics.

Mansha Pasha plays the role of the youngest daughter Zoya, who has alot of proposals over the year and is yet to be married.

The three daughter in laws share a very typical kind of bond, leaving everything on Zoya. she looks after their kids and the kitchen as well. This makes Zoya against of marrying into a joint family.

Writer : Faiza Iftikhar

Director : Qasim Ali Mureed

Cast :

Sameena Ahmed

Muhammad Qavi Khan

Isra Ghazal

Noor Ul Hassan Malik

Iffat Umar

Hassan Ahmed

Uzma Hassan

Paras masroor badohe

Mansha Pasha

Zobi majeed

Arsalan Faisal

(Zee Q) Zainab Qayyum

Waseem Abbas bhatti

Tauqeer Khan

Watch “Aangan” Every Saturday at 8:00 pm only on ARY Digital. If you have missed any of the episodes watch them here

