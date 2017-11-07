Churning one successful dramas after another, ARY Digital is all set to come out with yet another titled ‘Aangan.’

With a steller cast including Zainab Qayyum, Qavi Khan, Samina Abbas, Waseem Abbas, Isra Ghazal, Mansha Pasha, Masroor Paras, Uzma Hassan and Iffat Omar in the lead roles, the drama has a lot more to offer than just a dose of laughter.

The wait is over… :)Aangan – ARY Digital starting from 11th November Sat at 8:00 pmOnly on ARY Digital Posted by ARY Digital on 6 Noiembrie 2017

Penned by “Dillagi” fame writer Faiza Iftikhar, Aangan is sure to offer us great amount of family drama, romance and a lot of laughter making our Saturday evenings better. Being a Qasim Ali Mureed’s directorial, “Aangan” is a big family living together cherishing the smallest of moments. Every character seems intriguing, but we just can’t stop adoring Mansha Pasha’s character in the drama.

Not only the drama, but its OST sung beautifully by Jabbar Abbas, is another reason for us to watch this one! His mesmerizing voice just flows so beautifully with the heart touching lyrics.

Here The Original Soundtrack (OST) of the drama Aangan – ARY Digital Starting from 11th November Sat at 8:00 pm on #ARYDigital :)Singer: Jabar AbbasComposer: Waqar AliLyricist: Tony Ten Post: Q-LinksD.o.p: Qasim Ali Mureed Director: Qasim Ali Mureed Producers: Humayun Saeed & Shahzad Nasib Posted by ARY Digital on 7 Noiembrie 2017

Aangan’s teasers look promising leaving an impact on its audience having the most sought after actors in the lead roles. “Aangan” starts from 11th November every Saturday 8 PM. Don’t forget to watch.

