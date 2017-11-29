Aap Kay Liye OST | Title Song By Asrar | With Lyrics
Orignal Sound Track of Aap Kay Liye
Composer: Waqar Ali
Singer: Asrar
Lyrics: Nadeem Asad
Shaheer is a sophisticated rich business man but his property becomes the reason of his divorce, and that’s where the story begins. Shaheer’s own sister – along with her husband creates problems in his life because she is after his property. Washma who is a colleague to him comes in his life and falls in love
Writer: Asiya Mirza
Director: Danish Nawaz