Our favorite from the Rock music fraternity is back!! Aaroh just announced their official comeback and we are all excited to experience another era of Rock music .

Aaroh the band which came up as the winners of a competition back in 2002, made us their fan from the very first song they released and after that Na Kaho, Yaara, Pyaar Ka Jaal , Raag Neela became our favourites. Having these songs on repeat and grooving to their beats our childhood was just super awesome.

2017 will possibly mark their comeback into the music industry and this news has us excited. The band just released a teaser of their upcoming single and we are intrigued.

And the countdown begins ???????? @aarohofficial #aaroh #aarohisback #musicvideo #comingsoon #staytuned A post shared by Farooq Ahmed (@ahmed.farooq) on Nov 28, 2017 at 7:47am PST

With this little teaser to enjoy at the moment, we are eager to know more about the upcoming song and their performances for sure.

Comments

comments