ARY Digital has tend to give audiences hits after hits. With intense story line, the channel makes it sure to give complete dose of entertainment to people providing best quality content.

ARY Digital has now emerged as the channel who has marked comeback’s of these iconic celebrities:

Sawera Nadeem in Meraas:

Sawera Nadeem is one of the most sought after actresses of the industry. We have been watching her dramas all our childhood. She is back on the television after a break and we are loving her in JahanAara’s avatar in Meraas. Playing the character of JahanAara who is a very strong women Sawera proves her versatility in every character she does.

Nadia Khan in Aisi Hai Tanhai:

Our all-time favorite Nadia Khan makes her comeback through Big Bang’s “Aesi Hai Tanhai” and with her very first appearance she has all our heart. Kinza’s character is the best suited one for the lady and we are loving her in every single episode.

Sonya Hussain in Aisi Hai Tanhai:

Sonya Hussain after a short break commenced her acting from “Aesi Hai Tanhai” which showcases social media stigma and how one’s life can be effected by that. The immense acting in the serial proves her to be one of a kind whom we love watching on screen.

Sanam Baloch in Teri Raza:

The chirpy character of Suhana is what Sanam did her comeback with. It’s the character of a young university girl who is in love with her class mate but is married to someone else on the basis of decisions of Istikhara. The story will later progress on her getting married to her class mate and what she had to face.

Shaista Wahidi in Waada:

We have always loved Shaista in all her characters, with Waada she gave us some amazing sights of her commendable acting. Shaista also did her comeback through ARY’s Waada alongside Faisal Qureshi.