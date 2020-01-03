Adnan Siddiqui is going to miss shooting for Meray Paas Tum Ho

The people who once knew Adnan Siddiqui by his name, now know him as Shahwar Ahmed of Shahwar Chemicals from Meray Paas Tum Ho. Not only has he held us spellbound by his exquisite dressing and unexplainably dapper style, but he also showed what a gem of an actor he really is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1) on Dec 3, 2019 at 8:08am PST

The actor has recently taken to Instagram to reminisce about the experience working in Meray Paas Tum Ho. He posted a cake cutting video of Meray Paas Tum Ho cast and crew to commemorate the beginning of 2020.

Related: Adnan Siddiqui pens a heartfelt note for daughter

He wrote, “Filming the last few scenes of the last episode of “Mere Paas Tum Ho”. What a thrilling and educating experience this has been. Still remember the day- when the script was offered to me and I was in two minds as to how the audience would react and accept my character… but where ever I traveled and even in Pakistan my character received a fantastic response.”

“Not only me, but all the characters were appreciated and after long I’ve worked in a drama where all the characters were equally strong. The direction was up to the mark, engaging dialogues and storyline, title song – in short one of the rare dramas that had everything going for it in the right direction,” he said, speaking about Meray Paas Tum Ho and all its characters.

He went on to say that he is going to “miss shooting for it.” He pays gratitude to his fellow actors, director, producers, crew members and all his fans for the unrivaled love and support.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments