The romantic couple from Do Bol will sprinkle charm in Ghalati

One of the extensively loved onscreen couples is back to sprinkle their love and charm on ARY Digital, just like they had done in Do Bol, getting viewers to admire them wholeheartedly for the greatness they possess when they are with each other.

The heartthrob Affan Waheed and the gorgeous Hira Mani will be seen together once again, in a visual delight entitled ‘Ghalati’. The first teaser of the drama has just surfaced on social media and it depicts sheer love between the two.

The teaser starts off unveiling the cuties on a set, followed by a few dialogues of Affan asking her whether she trusts him to which she replies, “More than myself.” He asks about love and she responds with, “Will love you forever.”

The next scene delineates the couple standing at a distance with the title song of the drama ‘Ghalati’ playing in the background. Ghalati is directed by veteran actress Saba Hamid.

Hira took to Instagram to write a note admiring Saba for the “magic” she had put in the drama. She wrote, “Saba Hamid you have done wonders and I’m sure everyone can see the magic you did in your debut project as a director. You’re a gem. I have always been a fan of your acting and now your direction too. Please accept my accolades.”

Just like all of you reading this, we are equally excited to watch the most romantic couple on our screens again.

