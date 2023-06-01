Agha Mustafa Hassan shares the sad story of his unsuccessful love

TV and film actor Agha Mustafa revealed the story of his unsuccessful love while giving an interview on a private digital channel.

Agha Mustafa Hassan, known for his remarkable roles in TV dramas, shared in an interview that the past few years have been tough for him. He had been in love with a girl for two and a half years.

He said it was a great feeling in the beginning. However, the girl he was in love with asked him to choose between her and his acting career.

The renowned actor disclosed that he was ready to relinquish his career as well, a passion that was his obsession. He was so serious about it that he sought help from Allah.

According to Agha Mustafa, when he was in extreme distress regarding his career, not knowing what to do and what not to do, he received a phone call from a director. He said that it gave him a signal about which path to take.

On the work front, Agha Mustafa showcased his brilliant acting skills recently, in ARY Digital’s drama serial “Sar-e-Rah,” and his performance was highly appreciated. The drama serial also starred Saba Qamar, Hareem Farooq, Sanita Marshal, Saboor Ali, and others in the cast.