Ahmed Shehzad Plans A Star-studded Birthday Party For His Son

Amidst flabbergasting weddings and phenomenal birthday parties, our favorite cricketing star has thrown a birthday party embellished with the big guns of our media industry and cricket fraternity. Ahmed Shehzad has made it sure that his son’s birthday becomes one of Pakistani top trending hashtag for an entire day.

Pakistan’s official ‘Selfie King’ planned his son’s birthday party in an extravagant affair with a gorgeous decoration done by Yousuf Raza Gillani’s daughter, Fiza Gillani. The event was not solely attended by cricketers but abundant television celebrities also honored the event with their presence.

Let us take you to a quick walk to Ali Ahmed Shehzad’s birthday party. You will be legit surprised to see infinite glamour and well-celebrated faces. Starting off with the exquisite decor.

Coming to the cricketing stars.

And their pretty families.

What if we tell you that the party was not just attended by the local players?

Coming to the celebrities, they brought their A-game to the floor, donned in best dresses, embellished with accurate accessories. Our selfie king stands with these queens, Maheen Syed, Sonya Hussyn, and Resham.

Watching all these classic beauties standing together is surely a treat to your eyes.

The veteran Afzal Khan aka John Rambo also attended the event with his graceful spouse, Sahiba Afzal.

Shehzad chose to throw a party in lieu of being brokenhearted for the opportunity to become a part of our national team. From Imran Abbas to Urwa Hocane, Farhan Saeed, Alyzeh Gabol, Rabia Butt, Sadaf Kanwal, you name it, his party was oozing stars, literally.

Shehzad didn’t forget being Shehzad. Have a look at him having a fine time with the legendary, Mushtaq Ahmed.

What an adorable family. Mashallah!

Watch this beauteous cake cutting ceremony to get an idea of other attendees of the event.

Well, we wish Ali Ahmed Shehzad a very happy birthday and we wish that he makes his debut in cricket real soon.

