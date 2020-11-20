In Photos: Aiman Khan and Minal Khan celebrate birthday

Albeit getting a year older, birthdays are happy moments because you get to spend them with your friends and family members, wear great clothes, have a plethora of photos and of course, eat as much as you can along with a good quantity of the toothsome cake. Likewise, the gorgeous Minal Khan just celebrated her birthday with her friends, and the photos delineate, she has had an amazing time. Her twin sister, Aiman Khan, however, is surely having a great time with her husband Muneeb Butt in Turkey.

Minal’s best friends, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, Kinza Hashmi, Saboor Ali, and others, made sure to surprise her on her big day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AIMAN MUNEEB (@aiman_minal_foreverr)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aimanminal017 (@aimanminal017)

The cake cutting ceremony was no less than a charm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minal Khan (@minalkhan.official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All Pakistan Drama Page (@allpakdramapageofficial)

They also had the other birthday girl Aiman Khan through a video call.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AIMAN MUNEEB (@aiman_minal_foreverr)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iqra Dewani Aiman Minal Ki (@aimanminal_my_heartbeat)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Pakistan Lifestyle (@dailypakistan_lifestyle)

Meanwhile, Aiman chose to spend some quality time with her better half on the occasion of her birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AIMAN MUNEEB (@aimankhan.official)

Here’s wishing the duo, life filled with happiness and contentment galore.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments