In Pictures: Aiman, Minal And Muneeb Host A Star-Studded Sehri

Ramadan is a month of peace and love in order to attain blessings galore. The holy month is just about to end but the festivities in the form of Iftaar parties and Sehri gatherings are in full swing. When it comes to the fashion and drama industry of Pakistan, our favorite protagonists are engrossed in the recordings of Eid telefilms for various channels, so much so that they are barely having a proper sleep.

Depicting the true essence of Ramadan, three young actors have come forward to make this year’s 24th Sehri, a memorable affair in the midst of chaos and hectic schedule. Pakistan’s prettiest twins; Aiman Khan and Minal Khan, along with the dapper, Muneeb Butt, have invited all the A-list celebs for a Sehri at a cafe in Karachi.

Karachi was twinkling earlier today as eighteen top notch people from the Pakistani fashion industry graced the Sehri with their presence. The guests include actors, influencers, directors, producers, and designers from the industry.

Without further ado, we will take you to a quick tour to the happenings of this grand Sehri.

Seems like the star-studded Sehri was actually flower-studded. The beautiful Iqra Aziz attends the Sehri, donned in a floral, yellow Kurti. Aiman and Minal look captivating in traditional, floral outfits.

Iqra is all smiles, meeting the twins, enjoying every moment of the gathering.

The hosts stand with the maestro, Nomi Ansari, clothed in a striped Kurta. Muneeb also wears a Kurta, retaining the true essence of Ramadan.

We all Waqar Hussain from ARY Digital’s Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewa for his amusing acting skills. He stands with the PR mogul, Fahad Hussain, and the beautiful Iqra Aziz.

Our very own, Moonis from Khasara also assures his presence in the Sehri along with the humorous, Danish Nawaz. Both Junaid and Danish pull off Kurta Shalwaars with an ace.

The latest sensation and pride of Pakistan, Zahid Ahmed has also honored the gathering with his presence along with his spouse. Akku from Visaal and Sarang from Pukaar, totally killing it, in this look.

The dashing Saad Qureshi aka Fahad, from Pukaar, stands with other friends in this selfie. He opts for an effortless casual look for the Sehri.

Aiman’s on-screen hubby, Affan Waheed is also present in the Sehri hosted by Bea.

Danish Nawaz’s brother, Yasir Nawaz stands with the hosts and Mr. and Mrs. Zahid Ahmed in this photo.

Every gathering deserves a grand selfie and when the gathering is exclusively for the big guns of the industry, it becomes mandatory. Here it goes, unveiling other top-notch names from the fraternity including the veteran, Adnan Siddiqui.

Let’s have a look at these selfies to have a clearer idea about the guest list. Yasir Hussain, Asad Siddiqui, Zara Noor Abbas, Shahzad Sheikh, Dr. Ali Kazmi, Nida Yasir, and others have embellished the Sehri plan with their presence.

We wish and pray for all the fragments of our fashion and drama industry to carry the similar amount of love and respect for each other, forever!

