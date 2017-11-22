Aimen and Minal, the beautiful sisters celebrated their birthday recently at a cafe where they were joined by their friends and family.

For their birthday, Aimen was dressed in a drop- dead beautiful Brown outfit, whereas Minal slayed the look with her black trendy outfit. Both of them kept the minimal make-up look with just hues of pink and peaches.

The lovely sister duo shared amazing pictures from their event, here is a sneak peek into their birthday bash:

Styled by @anilamurtaza @stylebyaneela hair and makeup @jystylestudio @ericsenofficial Wardrobe&Accessories @ak.galleria #stylebyaneela #Mango #MangoPakistan A post shared by AIMAN KHAN (@aimankhan.official) on Nov 21, 2017 at 11:23pm PST

?? A post shared by AIMAN KHAN (@aimankhan.official) on Nov 21, 2017 at 7:15am PST

?? A post shared by AIMAN KHAN (@aimankhan.official) on Nov 21, 2017 at 7:15am PST

Thankyou guys for wonderful evening ?? #birthdayparty A post shared by AIMAN KHAN (@aimankhan.official) on Nov 20, 2017 at 11:22pm PST

Night to remember ?? thanks @shozib.ali for amazing picture?? A post shared by Minal Khan (@minalkhan.official) on Nov 21, 2017 at 7:56am PST

Birthday readyy???????????????? @stylebyaneela @ericsenmakeup @studio86th A post shared by Minal Khan (@minalkhan.official) on Nov 21, 2017 at 6:55am PST

Styled by @anilamurtaza @stylebyaneela, hair and makeup by @ericsenmakeup Wardrobe&Accessories @ak.galleria #stylebyaneela #mango #mangopakistan @parfaireevents?? A post shared by Minal Khan (@minalkhan.official) on Nov 21, 2017 at 12:24am PST

We wish both of them a very Happy Birthday!

