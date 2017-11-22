22 Nov
0

Aimen and Minal, the beautiful sisters celebrated their birthday recently at a cafe where they were joined by their friends and family.

For their birthday, Aimen was dressed in a drop- dead beautiful Brown outfit, whereas Minal slayed the look with her black trendy outfit. Both of them kept the minimal make-up look with just hues of pink and peaches.

The lovely sister duo shared amazing pictures from their event, here is a sneak peek into their birthday bash:

??

A post shared by AIMAN KHAN (@aimankhan.official) on

??

A post shared by AIMAN KHAN (@aimankhan.official) on

Thankyou guys for wonderful evening ?? #birthdayparty

A post shared by AIMAN KHAN (@aimankhan.official) on

Night to remember ?? thanks @shozib.ali for amazing picture??

A post shared by Minal Khan (@minalkhan.official) on

Birthday readyy???????????????? @stylebyaneela @ericsenmakeup @studio86th

A post shared by Minal Khan (@minalkhan.official) on

We wish both of them a very Happy Birthday!

Mishaal Siddiqui
Mishaal is a lifestyle editor at ARY Digital who loves to take a dig into whatever is happening in the industry. A writer, dreamer and media enthusiast.

Comments

comments

Tags: , , ,

Related Article