Were you looking forward to seeing Aisha Khan back on the screens? We’ve got some legit bad news for you.

The veteran actress has turned to her Facebook timeline today to give the tragic news of her departure from the industry.

“With great pleasure and humility, I have decided to bid farewell to our wonderful media industry. I am bowing out with immense satisfaction and a lot of pride to move on to the next phase of my life.” The actress said.

She requested, “I have always to keep my professional and personal life separate and request everyone to understand please. I would also like to let my colleagues and friends know about the limitation that I might have had in accepting new projects since 2016 out of which a few scripts stayed with me for a long time. My apologies. As I move on in life to discover how fate unfolds, I would request my well wishers to remember me and my parents in their prayers.”

Khan’s recent Facebook post has stirred chaos in the industry. Her co-actors, Zahid Ahmed, Syed Jibran and Ahsan Khan have exhibited their astonishment on her post.

“Very very good luck to your bright and happy future!!! I wish you the best in your future endeavors!!!,” said the model, Cybil Chaudhry.

Maestro, Samina Peerzada, being an elder, showered love and prayed, “I love you n will always cherish knowing you bless you n wish you everything you wish for hugs n piyaar.”

Azfar Rehman said, “Aisha, it takes a lot of courage to take this step. So proud of you. Great luck for future, but we all will miss your on-screen magic.”

“What?! The industry is going t0 lose one of its brightest stars and one of the best actors. However, respect your decision if it makes you happy,” remarked Mansha Pasha.

Tooba Siddiqui went all emotional and said, “But what about us? We had to do more together.” She further added, “Shine on my friend in whatever you feel happy in, may you lead ur life on best choices.”

Having started her career from PTV’s ‘Tum Yehi Kehna’, the phenomenal Aisha Khan has never seen back ever since. She had starred in quite so many dramas under the umbrella of ARY. She can be seen on ARY in ‘Meri Nanhi Pari’ currently.

Well, we wish the stunning actress a very best of luck for her future.

