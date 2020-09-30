Super hit drama Aisi Hai Tanhai bags another achievement

Aisi Hai Tanhai is unarguably the drama that has shaken the entire Pakistani populace with its extraordinary script and exceptional ensemble cast incorporating the gorgeous, Sonya Hussyn, the dapper, Sami Khan, along with Nadia Khan and the veteran actress, Saba Hameed. Aisi Hai Tanhai depicts one of the most pivotal issues of Pakistan, Cybercrime, and its effect on the entire families, let alone an individual.

The drama has managed to cater a very powerful message with total subtlety, getting it to garner infinite praise across Pakistan and from the international audience through ARY Digital. The drama delineates a college relationship and their exchange of intimate text messages. The drama unfolds with the boy, asking for bold photos from the girl by blackmailing her emotionally. When the girl brings her phone, stuffed with photos, two street criminals snatch her phone, resulting in her photos getting leaked.

The plethora of intense torture and ordeal exhibits the story of Pakeeza, played by Sonya Hussyn, and her never-ending suffering. It also includes the harrowing decisions a mother is forced to take to sustain the lost dignity of her family.

Apart from spectacular viewership on television, the drama has accumulated exceptional feedback on digital media as well. Its OST has recently set a benchmark by garnering as many as 11 Million views on YouTube for all the right reasons; Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s surreal voice and a perfect screenplay.

