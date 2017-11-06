“Aisi Hai Tanhai” a new drama on ARY Digital talks about how social media can become a curse for some one’s life and destroy everything. Featuring Sonya Hussayn, Sami Khan, Nadia Khan and Saba Hameed in lead roles, the story revolves around a girl Pakeeza, who is just like any other normal girl but an incident changes her life completely.

While talking to ARY Sonya said:” My character Pakeeza is a very common girl who every other girl can relate to. Social media has a lot of involvement in our lives, but sometimes it can also be a curse. The character of Pakeeza relates to social media mainly. Sonya is shown in a veil in teasers which leave us intrigued as to what she is playing and how the world is against her. Playing the character of Pakeeza, the starlet is very confident about her character in ‘Aisi Hai Tanhai’.

‘Aisi Hai Tanhai’ also marks Nadia Hussain’s comeback into the drama industry where she plays the character of a mother whose life changes which she overcomes eventually leading to a normal life.

ARY’s “Aisi Hai Tanhai” brings out the cruel side of the society, speaking about an issue which needs to be heard by the audiences, The drama goes on air from 8th November, every Wednesday at 8 PM.

