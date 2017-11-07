If you constantly find your self trying to prove your love to someone; love is not there.

Hamza’s love is all that Pakeeza wishes for. Her blind trust on him completely destroys her life. To prove her love for Hamza, she sends inappropriate pictures to him without thinking about the problems she could face afterwards.

In result of those pictures, Pakeeza’s elder sister Kinza has to face problems in her married life.

Hamza marries Kinza because this is the only way he can pardon himself with this big sin.

“Aisi Hai Tanhai” talks about how social media can become a curse for some one’s life and destroy everything.

To know how society will treat Pakeeza, watch “Aisi Hai Tanhai” starting from 8th November at 8:00 pm only on ARY Digital.

Writer: Mohsin Ali

Director: Badar Mehmood

Cast:

Nadia Khan, as Kinza

Sonia Hussain, as Pakeeza

Sami Khan, as Hamza

Saba Hameed,

Shehryar Zaidi,

Seemi Pasha,

Kamran Jilani,

Sadia Ghafar and Others.

Watch ‘AISI HAI TANHAI’ Every Wednesday at 8 :00 pm only on ARY Digital. If you have missed any of the episodes watch them here

Comments

comments