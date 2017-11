Writer: Mohsin Ali

Director: Badar Mehmood

Cast:

Nadia Khan, as Kinza

Sonia Hussain, as Pakeeza

Sami Khan, as Hamza

Saba Hameed,

Shehryar Zaidi,

Seemi Pasha,

Kamran Jilani,

Sadia Ghafar and Others.

Watch ‘AISI HAI TANHAI’ Every Wednesday at 8 :00 pm only on ARY Digital.

Comments

comments