Singer Ali Tariq dedicates a special song to Sheheryar Munawar

Famous singer Ali Tariq dedicated the song of the film “Paray Hat Love” to the renowned actor Sheheryar Munawar during an event.

Also Read: Rahat Fateh Ali’s son hailed for his Nusrat Fateh-like voice

According to the details, Ali Tariq added a special touch to the wedding ceremony of the famous fashion photographer Shahbaz Shazi when he dedicated the famous song ‘Behka na’ to Sheheryar Munawar.

The wedding ceremony was attended by notable personalities from the film industry, including Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Aiman and Minal Khan, Muneeb Butt, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, Momal Sheikh, and Amna Ilyas. The celebrities made the wedding ceremony memorable with their splendid dance performances.

Alongside the dance performances, Ali Tariq’s melodious voice also added charm to the event, and the guests couldn’t help but join in and sing along. He also dedicated a song to Hania Aamir.

Read Later: 6 Lessons Learned from a Remarkable Family
You might also like
Blogs

The Unbreakable Bonds of Baby Baji: 6 Lessons Learned from a Remarkable Family

Blogs

ARY Digital Network brings ARY Arabia for Middle East and the global Arab diaspora

Blogs

Baby Baji is coming to your screens with her family!

Blogs

FIFA unveils the official logo and campaign for World Cup 2026

[X] Close