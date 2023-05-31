Singer Ali Tariq dedicates a special song to Sheheryar Munawar

Famous singer Ali Tariq dedicated the song of the film “Paray Hat Love” to the renowned actor Sheheryar Munawar during an event.

According to the details, Ali Tariq added a special touch to the wedding ceremony of the famous fashion photographer Shahbaz Shazi when he dedicated the famous song ‘Behka na’ to Sheheryar Munawar.

The wedding ceremony was attended by notable personalities from the film industry, including Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Aiman and Minal Khan, Muneeb Butt, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, Momal Sheikh, and Amna Ilyas. The celebrities made the wedding ceremony memorable with their splendid dance performances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MahiraKhan Fandom?? (@mahirakhanfandom_)

Alongside the dance performances, Ali Tariq’s melodious voice also added charm to the event, and the guests couldn’t help but join in and sing along. He also dedicated a song to Hania Aamir.

Read Later: 6 Lessons Learned from a Remarkable Family