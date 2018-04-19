Ali Zafar’s Response To Meesha Shafi’s Harassment Allegation

In the wake of worldwide sexual misconduct spree, women of Pakistan have finally stood up speaking about their harrowing experiences. #MeToo movement has revamped the way women in a society are being treated, especially in the media fraternity, rampaging the misogynist and patriarchal approach across the horizons.

The singer and actor, Meesha Shafi, who has not only won abundant hearts in her home ground, but has also accumulated extensive praise in the B’ Town with her stellar performance of an athlete opposite the versatile, Farhan Akhtar in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, has said in her recent tweet that she has been subjected to sexual harassment “at the hands of a colleague” from her industry.

The singer accused fellow artist Ali Zafar who is well-celebrated for his immensely magical voice and his onscreen skills with perfection oozing out. She says that she has been victimized “physically” more than one occasion and she feels “betrayed” by Ali’s behavior since they have “shared the same stage.”

Following her allegations, her tweet has gotten a mix response of people shaming Ali and people believing it to be false.

Fans of both the celebrities have waited for a prompt response from the “Kill Dil” protagonist to be able to get to the core of the whole blame game. After some three hours, the thespian has come up with his side of the story that occurred as a sigh of relief for the fans. Ali Zafar denies all the allegations in a note which appears quite compact to that of Meesha’s but it happens to be a lot more powerful and intriguing for his fans.

The “Masti” guy has said that he is “deeply aware and in support of #MeToo movement” and what it stands for. He has spoken of being a father, a husband and a son and his brave struggle against “slander.” Without further ado, the actor has decided to take these “claims of harassment” through the courts of law. Ali courageously albeit responsibly avoids lodging any allegations on social media which could subsequently disrespect the #MeToo movement, his family, industry and his fans.

A massive number of Ali Zafar fans have paid homage to the actor in replies to his tweet exhibiting their exceptional and unconditional support.

Well, we wish this case of harassment or defamation rectifies as soon as it must. For both, the celebrities hold plentiful fans in lieu of consistent social media bashing.

What are your thoughts on the story? Tell us in the comments below.

Syed Omer Nadeem
Syed Omer Nadeem

Masters in Journalism.

An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a mad writer.

Currently working at ARY Digital as a Lifestyle Editor

