Ali Zafar’s Response To Meesha Shafi’s Harassment Allegation

In the wake of worldwide sexual misconduct spree, women of Pakistan have finally stood up speaking about their harrowing experiences. #MeToo movement has revamped the way women in a society are being treated, especially in the media fraternity, rampaging the misogynist and patriarchal approach across the horizons.

The singer and actor, Meesha Shafi, who has not only won abundant hearts in her home ground, but has also accumulated extensive praise in the B’ Town with her stellar performance of an athlete opposite the versatile, Farhan Akhtar in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, has said in her recent tweet that she has been subjected to sexual harassment “at the hands of a colleague” from her industry.

Sharing this because I believe that by speaking out about my own experience of sexual harassment, I will break the culture of silence that permeates through our society. It is not easy to speak out.. but it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore #MeToo pic.twitter.com/iwex7e1NLZ — Meesha Shafi (@itsmeeshashafi) April 19, 2018

The singer accused fellow artist Ali Zafar who is well-celebrated for his immensely magical voice and his onscreen skills with perfection oozing out. She says that she has been victimized “physically” more than one occasion and she feels “betrayed” by Ali’s behavior since they have “shared the same stage.”

Following her allegations, her tweet has gotten a mix response of people shaming Ali and people believing it to be false.

Ali is so weird . — He Complains ???? (@Obaid_Atique) April 19, 2018

This is just SO SAD — Bushra Joyo-Gandhi (@filmyjoyo) April 19, 2018

Thank you for speaking out Meesha. ? More power, respect and success to you. I won't say be strong because you are far stronger than me or most men. ???? — Dancing in the moonlight (@anthonypermal) April 19, 2018

It’s funny how such things to go one other extreme in Pakistan for starters we don’t even know what ali zafar did. It could have been something inappropriate but is it big enough to splatter it all over Twitter? — Faisal Amjad (@FaisalAmjad1) April 19, 2018

There s something not so right (read convincing) here. She s too bold a person to let it happen firstly; and do nothing to counter the act secondly. I think both of em must ve been doped outa their minds wen it happened. Nothing abnormal in their class,btw — maliha mansoor (@malihamansoor1) April 19, 2018

How could you all girls come to conclusion without listening him. This is also harassment to someone’s credibility. Stupidity on its height — Majid Saleem (@MajidSaleem3) April 19, 2018

Fans of both the celebrities have waited for a prompt response from the “Kill Dil” protagonist to be able to get to the core of the whole blame game. After some three hours, the thespian has come up with his side of the story that occurred as a sigh of relief for the fans. Ali Zafar denies all the allegations in a note which appears quite compact to that of Meesha’s but it happens to be a lot more powerful and intriguing for his fans.

The “Masti” guy has said that he is “deeply aware and in support of #MeToo movement” and what it stands for. He has spoken of being a father, a husband and a son and his brave struggle against “slander.” Without further ado, the actor has decided to take these “claims of harassment” through the courts of law. Ali courageously albeit responsibly avoids lodging any allegations on social media which could subsequently disrespect the #MeToo movement, his family, industry and his fans.

A massive number of Ali Zafar fans have paid homage to the actor in replies to his tweet exhibiting their exceptional and unconditional support.

You are a role model Ali. 100% stand by you. Being a women doesent allow anyone to get their 60 seconds of fame for the wrong reasons. The #MeToo movement has been hijacked by the wrong people. — Nadia Khattak (@NadiaKhattakk) April 19, 2018

MORE POWER TO YOU BROH. EXPOSE THIS ??? ????? — ??? ???? (@PakhairRaghlay) April 19, 2018

A very sane reply. Handled the situation quite well . https://t.co/kt3wRxswAK — Hassan Khan (@hassan_k82) April 19, 2018

That's how a GENTLEMAN replies! ?

More power to you inshaAllah truth will be prevailed. — ????? ???????? (@Nereid___) April 19, 2018

Im not yur fan but here i definitely stand by yu! What Meesha did with her tweet for sasti shohrat is pathetic. There are many other ways to resolve her issue, one of them is law. Im sure its not difficult for @itsmeeshashafi to raise her voice in front of a police personnel! — Rabia Rana (@RabiaRa92414981) April 19, 2018

Well, we wish this case of harassment or defamation rectifies as soon as it must. For both, the celebrities hold plentiful fans in lieu of consistent social media bashing.

What are your thoughts on the story? Tell us in the comments below.

Comments

comments