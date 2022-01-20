Alizey Feroze Khan shares adorable photo with husband, son

Having garnered utmost fame for her commendable acting in ARY Digital’s ‘Chup Raho’, the dapper, Feroze Khan went on to become one of the most loved and praised actors at such a young age. Being the brother of our favorite, Humaima Malik, Feroze has had a tough responsibility to cater exceptional acting and he did that with absolute mastery, becoming everyone’s favorite, rather instantly. The wedding of our beloved protagonist has happened to be one of the most discussed weddings of entire 2018 for ample reasons. His better half, Alizey does not belong to the fashion fraternity but she often attends media events with Feroze, giving us some major couple goals.

Thursday morning Syeda Alizey Feroze took to Instagram after a long hiatus, to post an adorable photo with the Ishqiya star and their little one, Muhammad Sultan Khan. She wrote, “Home” as the caption of the photo. The post was soon showered with an outpour of love and prayers for the family.

Feroze has never missed a chance to embrace his cute spouse and both his sisters follow the path. Both Humaima and Dua never hesitate to exhibit their admiration for their Bhabi who has already become everyone’s favorite in no time. From her Kheer Rasam to her Ramadan workout, the whole family loves her to bits and we can’t help drooling over these cuties.

Here’s wishing the couple a life filled with absolute love and unending happiness.

What are your views on this story? Have your say in the comments below.