Directed, produced and written by Uzair Zaheer Khan, Allahyar and the legends of Markhor just released its trailer and we are glued to it for all the right reasons. Allahyar and the legends of Markhor is one of the most awaited animated films of the year . The Parchi fame Azfar Jafri is all set for this one after garnering praises for his earlier flick Parchi.

The visuals of the film are set in a background seems like northern Pakistan with all the beautiful visuals and greenery all around, the teaser also features a very soothing track which is quite appealing to the ears.

The popular one’s from the entertainment fraternity have lent their voices to the film , it features Ali Noor, Arieb Azhar, Ali Rehman Khan, Hareem Farooq, Arshad Mehmood among many others.

The characters of the films and plot seems to be quite gripping for the audiences and critical alike and we are looking forward to the film to release on 2nd February for the masses.

Watch the trailer here:

